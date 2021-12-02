Carlos Melconian carried out an analysis of the Argentine economic situation

In his usual style, the economist Carlos Melconian carried out an analysis of the Argentine economic situation during a lunch organized by the Mediterranean Foundation at the Duhau Palace of the Park Hyatt hotel. “The negotiation with the IMF is between hunger and the desire to eat”, he expressed.

“Both need and want to agree. The Fund is not in a position to impose structural reforms . In the negotiations with the IMF, both will have to swallow toads, “added the former president of Banco Nación, who coined the term” berretalandia “to describe the political and economic management of Argentina in recent decades.

Both need and want to agree. The Fund is not in a position to impose structural reforms. In the negotiations with the IMF, both will have to swallow frogs “

He also left a suggestion for companies: dust off and always have the basic survival manual at hand. “It takes direction, economic organization, diagnosis and program, implementation and management. An economy minister. And enough of being afraid. This is a presidential country, “he added.

In another section of the talk, the economist pointed out that the two political leaders that the country had were Carlos Menem and Nestor Kirchner. “We are going to a complicated Executive-Legislative relationship. The current Argentine Executive is not suitable for the faint of heart. On November 15 there was no political outcome, “he said about the political situation.

The economist warned that the 100% exchange rate gaps do not last many months

He also warned that the current dollar gap is unfeasible and that 100% gaps do not last for many months. “The supply of dollars in 2022 is lower than the demand for dollars in 2022. The net reserves are negative. I would tell the president that the spokeswoman does not say more that the reservations are robust. My aunt is scared ”, he assured.

On the other hand, Melconian warned that paying the IMF with SDRs (special drawing rights) is like giving back a bottle of whiskey. “I do not know of any IMF program that does not start by demanding an increase in net international reserves,” he stressed.

During the weekend, in an interview on the program Actualidad Política TV, on Canal Metro, Melconian had already declared that the Central Bank does not have a back to support the current exchange rate scheme but that the Government could move towards an “manageable” management of the dollar if you turn to the “survival instinct manual.”

In this context, an agreement with the IMF would serve to “tidy up” the situation, since in any case –he said– reality will impose its “conditionalities”. But if an agreement is not reached, he warned, the situation would be more complicated. “I do not change my economic scenario from the signing. Yes, I change it after not signing, for the worse, “he said then. And he turned to a soccer figure to describe the management of the first two years of the presidency of Alberto Fernandez, at the end of the “rebound” of the GDP this year: “They ate half a term, they go zero to zero and two complicated years are coming.”

News in development