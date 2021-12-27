Dec 26, 2021 at 7:42 PM CET

EFE

The Huddersfield Town Coached by the Spanish Carlos Corberan, he went back to Blackpool (3-2) and was placed in positions of promotion to the promotion to the Premier, on the twenty-fourth day of the Championship that postponed eight of its ten games because of covid 19.

Only two matches of the second category of English football were played this Sunday, on Boxing Day. The rest had to be canceled.

The game at Kirklees Stadium saw a wonderful comeback from Carlos Corberan’s team that turned an adverse score in the final ten minutes.

Blackpool took the lead after a minute of play with both Jerry yates although the local team responded with the one scored two later by Danny Ward. It was a fast-paced start to the game. The visitors again took advantage of the quarter of an hour by means of Gary madine.

In the second half the clash prolonged the situation until game time when the picture was ugly for Blackpool with the expulsion of Jordan Gabriel.

The team of Corberán accentuated his dominance and cornered his adversary. He found the prize at the end, with two goals from the Welshman Sorba Thomas, in 81 and 84 that gave the victory to Huddersfield.

The victory places Carlos Corberán’s team in sixth place, the last one that gives an option to the qualifying rounds for promotion to the Premier, with the same points as Middlesbrough, fifth, who beat Nottingham Forest (2-0), in the other match that could be played.

The outfit led by Chris Wilder won the victory with goals from Slovenian Andraz Sporar and an own goal from Ryan Yates.