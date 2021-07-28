Carla Vizzotti, Minister of Health of the Nation,

Amid the questions and concern about the difficulty in completing the vaccination schedules, due to the delay in the arrival of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines, the Minister of Health, Carla vizzotti, assured that the Government is working on different strategies to accelerate the application of second doses in August and assured that the topic is “Priority”.

In a press conference from the San Martín Palace, after heading the Federal Health Council (Cofesa), Vizzotti stated: “August has been defined as the month of the second doses, to prioritize completing the vaccination schedule, to reach 60 percent of coverage with two doses.” “All AstraZeneca vaccines are going to be used for second doses,” he reported. And he added that the same criteria will be applied with Sinopharm vaccines, from China.

“If we dedicate the four weeks in August to completing schematics, it is very possible that we will cover 22 percent of those over 50 what remains to achieve the objective, since to date we have reached 37% of coverage with complete schemes in this group, starting with those with the longest interval time ”.

In addition, the official considered that in Argentina “the predominant circulation” of the Delta variant is being delayed. “We do not have a predominant circulation of the Delta variant. We have 60 isolates of travelers and close contacts “ , He said.

Regarding the delays in the arrival of component 2 of Sputnik V, he announced that the Government continues “with the expectation of receiving doses.”

Last week a letter from the presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, in charge of managing the sale of Russian vaccines to other countries) was leaked, showing the government’s impatience and frustration over the delay in the shipment of agreed shipments (this email was harshly questioned by the opposition for the alleged prioritization of Russian laboratories over those of other countries, for geopolitical reasons).

Today Vizzotti hinted that there is no news about when the next doses will arrive. He said that the Government “is awaiting confirmation of the February schedule” and that it has “the expectation of receiving doses.” He also assured that the Government awaits “pending information” to define “three strategies” in reference to the arrival of Sputnik. These strategies, he argued, will be linked to “the possibility of producing interchangeability” between types of vaccines to complete vaccination schedules.

Thus, those who received the first doses of Sputnik V vaccines could combine, for the second dose, “with a vaccine from another platform” so that “in case of an increase in cases, due to the Delta variant, our older than 50 years, at least 60 percent can have the complete scheme ”. Vizzotti said that next Monday, in the next Cofesa, they will seek to launch “a recommendation in relation to interchangeability.”

