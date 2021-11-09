On November 1, Carla Giraldo was established as the winner of the latest edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, fulfilling her promise to “get them all out”.

However, and despite the fact that the program has already ended, the actress and model continues to generate controversy due to a possible animosity with her ex-partner, Liss Pereira. In fact, in dialogue with the character played by Omar Vásquez, ‘Diva Rebeca’, Carla affirmed that at the beginning of the competition the comedian would have cheated, a fact that fragmented her relationship both inside and outside the most famous kitchens in the world. From that point on, the versions of one and the other have crossed beyond the continuation of the ‘reality’.

Recently, Carla Giraldo herself spoke with ‘Juanpis González’ about her participation in the contest and her current situation with Liss. A preview of the talk was published on the Instagram profile of the character played by Alejandro Riaño, showing several notes that the paisa said.

“They took me to cook and win, not to make friends,” Carla mentioned, to which ‘Juanpis’ emphasized “Ah! You are the Jaider Villa of this program “. In another of the shots, the character asks if he is afraid of Liss Pereira, to which she makes several moans in an ironic tone.

Another activity that they do in the interview is a game of darts in which Giraldo had to aim at the faces of the characters that appeared there, including that of the North American comedian. “She always dodged me”, said the guest, and before throwing the first object, the host claimed “Wait, have it and I am filling it with hatred.”

Then, Carla throws the darts while Juanpis yells at her “Turn on the!” while she aims at Liss.

As expected, said ‘preview’ of the interview generated dozens of comments, both negative and positive; a woman even asked the humorous character “Why don’t you invite Liss?” while another user asks that you better invite Frank Martínez, finalist in the last edition of the culinary contest and who was, throughout the competition, one of the favorites to be the winner.

Frank, winner inside and outside the contest: Will you set up an empanadas business?

Gregorio Pernía is remembered as one of the contestants with the best attitude in the competition; In fact, there were very few comments that he received against him due to his attitude or his skill in the kitchen, and as a result of that empathy, he managed to build a solid friendship with Frank, who, compared to the Cucuteño, was able to access the grand final and There has even been speculation about future projects that could come true and where both would be great protagonists.

In an interview with RCN’s morning program Buen día Colombia, Gregorio briefly spoke about a proposal made to the comedian: “I told Frank to set up … someone who would make an investment of ‘Apito who wants it’ or ‘Apito, I love him very much’, with the image (he made the gesture of his typical kiss on the shoulder) and we sell each other shrimp empanadas , of squid. Well, let’s set up a very large, very cool empanadas stand, something popular which is what I like ”. However, Pernía did not elaborate on whether his idea was accepted by Martínez.

Despite the proposal, nothing has been confirmed and, meanwhile, the paisa continues with several projects within the same channel, meanwhile Pernía continues to demonstrate her talent in the kitchen through various recipes that she has shared on her Instagram profile.

