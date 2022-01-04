Care and maintenance of a treadmill at home

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Treadmills are ideal devices for practicing running without leaving home. It is possible to design routines for both beginners and advanced runners. However, to ensure proper operation, it is important to know the details of treadmill maintenance.

Regularly clean exposed parts, apply lubricants and readjust the tread are everyday tasks that extend the life of the device. As these are expensive machines, on which constant pressure is exerted, attention must be paid to possible damage.

Just taking a moment to check and maintain a treadmill can improve the efficiency of the machine. And also, save on spare parts costs or on the purchase of a new one.

How to maintain a treadmill?

Enjoying the many benefits that treadmills offer comes with the responsibility of caring for them. For this, you must have a few elements, such as a damp cloth or towel, a brush, cleaning cream for the plastic parts and spray lubricant.

Before starting, consider the following tips for maintaining the treadmill:

Hydrate carefully while using. Avoid getting it wet or moisten it too much with water.

too much with water. Do not expose it to the sun , especially those that have a digital screen or electronic board.

, especially those that have a digital screen or electronic board. Do not use them for too many consecutive hours to avoid overheating the engine.

Try to make as little contact as possible with pet hair, because they are inserted into its internal parts.

Do not put soap on the tread or on the screen.

Whenever a treadmill is serviced, it must be off and unplugged .

. Check the engine temperature. While in use it is common for it to get a little hot, but it should not exceed 50 degrees Celsius. You should rest your hand on the lid and keep it without burning yourself, otherwise there may be a fault.

Have the manufacturer’s manual. Never throw away that indicator, as it contains specific details of each model.

7 steps to maintaining a treadmill

We are going to order the maintenance process of the treadmill at home in steps. Get organized and let’s get started.

Treadmills can have intensive use that requires regular maintenance.

1. General cleaning

Caring for the treadmill begins with a regular hygiene of its components. It can be done after each use, to avoid accumulation and parking of sweat. When having close contact with the machine, perspiration causes oxidation in its metal parts. In addition, it favors the generation of fungi.

Wipe a damp cloth or disinfectant towel over the exposed parts of the appliance. Remove dust that collects in areas such as the sides of the tread or under the machine. It is advisable to avoid accumulating a lot of dust or dirt, so that it does not infiltrate the internal parts.

2. Lubrication

This is the most important task in maintaining a treadmill. Lubricate it prevents accelerated tread wear or belt and lower platform. However, before starting the task, you should consult the manufacturer’s manual, as some models include an automatic lubrication wax.

For those cases, lubrication may need to be done more sporadically or even not be necessary. In manual devices, the task is carried out every 3 months or 40 hours of use. Products are applied in spray, made from silicone or paraffin.

Place the lubricant on the platform, that is, under the tread band, lifting it by the sides and distributing the product in the lower part. Prevent it from coming into contact with the belt, so that it is not slippery.

3. Cleaning the engine

A hygiene of the internal parts should be applied at least 3 times a year. This involves removing the engine cover, located on the lower front, and gently dusting. The machine must be off and unplugged.

4. Alignment

Check that the tread runs through the center of the platform. If deviations are identified, it means it is misaligned. To accommodate it you have to tighten the bolts at the rear.

5. Tension

In addition to alignment, you have to make sure that the tread works with the correct tension. In new machines they usually come already adjusted, but with the frequency of use it is common for them to stretch. As a test method, turn it on slowly and stomp forward. If it slips, it means that it needs an adjustment.

This task is important because too tight a belt can damage the motor and rollers. Whereas, if it is very loose, it slips and wears the platform more quickly.

6. Change the strap

Despite performing maintenance on a treadmill, all require a belt change every so often. To find out when that time came, look for signs of wear by running your hand over the tread. Always with the machine turned off and unplugged.

If the surface is very rough, it must be renewed. It is convenient to carry out this check every 2 or 3 months, depending on the frequency of use. A heavily worn belt can affect the durability of the deck.

7. Electrical system

Finally, the electrical system characteristic of modern machines must be taken care of. Electronic screens work by computers, so a quality electrical connection favors its maintenance.

Using dedicated electrical outlets, along with a surge protector, helps prevent overloads and protects the appliance from blackouts or rough cuts. In addition, you have to check the power cables from time to time.

When should you consult a professional?

During the maintenance of the internal sectors of the machine, it is possible not to feel the security of doing the work yourself. Then, consulting with the manufacturer or a professional technician is best. Failure to do so may make the situation worse and lead to higher repair costs.

On the other hand, if once all the maintenance has been carried out it still works with faults, consult a technician. You may need a more specific repair. If you smell a burning smell, turn it off immediately, unplug it and call a specialist.

It is preferable that the appliance has its own unique plug. Better if a strain relief is added.

Benefits of having a treadmill at home

Caring for and maintaining your personal treadmill allows you to enjoy its many benefits for longer. These machines require an investment, but you save gym memberships while exercise inside the home.

In this way, it is possible to take advantage of the running without wasting time in lines or with the pressure of a limit of use. Also, you can train on rainy days, when going to the gym or going for a run becomes more complicated. The machines’ computers have the option of programming routines, activating timers and regulating speeds.

Last details for the maintenance of a treadmill

Beyond the revisions and spare parts indicated each an estimated period of time, it is important to pay attention to the daily operation of the appliance. Identifying faults, unusual noises, or slower circulation allows you to take care of the problem quickly and prevent other components from deteriorating.

On the other hand, it is advisable to place a mat under the machine. In this way the floor is protected, noise is reduced and the accumulation of dust in the lower part is avoided.

