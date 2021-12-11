DeTodoCorazón.mx .-The V Latin American Cholesterol Summit was an international meeting of service providers, experts and industry and representatives of Civil Organizations of heart patients, who analyzed the cholesterol problem in Latin America, as well as the possible alternatives to implement actions that allow its prevention and control.

Thanks to Patients of Heart AC (PACO), the summit was held for the fifth consecutive year, endorsed by the World Heart Federation and the Mexican Society of Cardiology. During this meeting, actions and strategies were announced so that the health sector systems of Latin American countries evolve in the face of the silent pandemic of cardiovascular diseases that affect the region.

He convened national and international experts, patients and families from Latin America, to open dialogue in the region on actions to counteract “bad cholesterol.” Among the diseases that make up CVD, they require special attention dyslipidemias, and specifically high levels of LDL (the so-called “bad cholesterol”) and hypercholesterolemia, which is directly correlated with the increase in the incidence of aterosclerosis or cholesterol deposit in the arteries, myocardial infarction, cerebral infarction and cardiovascular death.

The activities and topics that were discussed during the event were aimed at raising awareness among health professionals, governments, patients, and families for better cholesterol control in the entire population and thus avoid complications from cardiovascular diseases.

During the presentation: Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in Latin America: A Call to Action to Reduce Cholesterol, the doctor Pablo Corral, specialist in Medical Clinic and Lipidologist, responsible for the Lipids and Atherosclerosis area of ​​the Instituto de Clínica Médica in Buenos Aires, reflected on the need to lower LDL cholesterol levels as a primary strategy to prevent and treat Atherosclerosis with the support of large studies, based on safety and efficacy.

According to data from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) indicate that the recommended levels of LDL cholesterol in very high-risk patients should be below 55 mg / dL; and in high-risk patients, levels should be below 70 mg / dL. People with a history of heart attacks or strokes require regular cholesterol testing to monitor the effectiveness of their treatment.

For her part, the doctor Gabriela Borrayo Sánchez, area manager in charge of the program “Full Heart Code Infarction”Of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), announced the optimal levels of LDL cholesterol in patients that according to the American Heart Association, in people under 19 years of age, the recommended level of total cholesterol is 170 mg / dL with an LDL concentration less than 100 mg / dL; in people 20 years of age and older, the healthy level of total cholesterol is between 125-200 mg / dL with an LDL concentration less than 100 mg / dL. [1] “If these values ​​are not stabilized in each patient, the intervention of a multidisciplinary group would be necessary to avoid the risk of a cardiovascular or cerebrovascular event”. The doctor explained during her participation with the topic: Importance of LDL Cholesterol as a Risk Factor for CVD: Urgency to diagnose, treat and prevent cardiovascular events.

The doctor Xavier Escudero Cañedo, Governor in Mexico of the American College of Cardiology and Honorary Member of the Mexican Society of Cardiology, indicated during the round table “New Therapies for LDL Control”, Which despite the fact that medications can reduce up to a 50% LDL Cholesterol levels dual therapy coupled with monoclonal antibody treatments is necessary. In addition, to have a communication with the patient and influence their education, their empowerment as strategies for the prevention of cardiovascular events (including strokes and heart attacks) with the sole objective of lowering their LDL cholesterol levels.

The doctor Raul Santos, president of the International Atherosclerosis Society and representative of the World Heart Federation, stressed how important it is that all people take care of their cholesterol levels for a better quality of life for patients. He called on the general population to lose the fear of knowing and controlling their LDL cholesterol levels, since if these are monitored the therapeutic benefit is greater.

The relevance of this event lies in the fact that 17.7% of Mexicans have a high concentration of triglycerides and cholesterol that put them at risk of having cardiovascular diseases. In addition to the genetic variants of the population that explain the high prevalence of cholesterol. With respect to the actions of each government; The V Latin American Cholesterol Summit stated that a comprehensive interaction with health professionals and government authorities is needed to transform people’s quality of life with the perspective of a greater incidence of healthy habits.

During the presentations, the work of the Associations was highlighted, as they try to find the necessary actions to change the perspectives in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. One of them is to influence public policies and physical reactivation programs for the general population.

In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2030, almost 23.6 million people will die from cardiovascular disease (CVD), mainly due to heart disease and cerebrovascular accidents.

Finally, the president of the PACO AC Association, Carlos Castro, expressed concern about the problem of high levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol during the pandemic. “For this reason, it is of the utmost importance to have the collaboration of specialists from Latin America, as was done today.“Castro pointed out. In this way, he also expressed that actions such as strategic alliances in favor of patients are very necessary and invited all the people involved to make more efforts to speak and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

DZ