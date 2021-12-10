LaSalud.mx .-The Boehringer Ingelheim Alliance – Eli Lilly, within the framework of the World Diabetes Day, virtually brought together experts who discussed the impact of type 2 diabetes on patients’ lives.

In the session in which they participated Gabriela allard, president of the Mexican Association of Diabetes and Adriana Puente, nutritionist; highlighted the importance of preventing and combating metabolic conditions and its potential negative effect on the heart and kidneys of patients.

Cardiometabolic and kidney conditions are considered among the main complications derived from type 2 diabetes and of the main causes of death worldwide with up to 20 million deaths per year, as they share many of the same risk factors and pathological pathways throughout the evolution of the disease.

According to information from the National Institute of Public Health, in our country, around 6.2 million Mexicans with diabetes have kidney failure in its different stages, without necessarily all of them knowing that they suffer from it.

This year, the International Diabetes Federation has focused the efforts of the campaign for the period 2021-2023 on calling for people living with diabetes to access comprehensive treatment.

“An important part of bringing patients closer to the care they need is that they know that diabetes is not limited only to blood glucose levels, but that they understand that it is a more complex disease, which demands access to education for prevention and treatments for the control of the condition “ stated Gabriela Allard of the Mexican Diabetes Association. “For example, the incorporation of new therapeutic alternatives such as the family of sodium and glucose cotransporter inhibitors type 2 (iSGLT2), broaden the arsenal of treatment available to physicians to treat patients ”, accentuated.

In the words of Adriana Puente, nutrition specialist and owner of the blog Balancing Life, the journey of treating chronic diseases is linked to habits that are just as important as medications. “In diabetes, a comprehensive health approach not only addresses hyperglycemia and cardiovascular risk factors in the short term, but will also seek that patients achieve long-term changes in their lifestyle ensuring the sustainability of the benefits”.

The nutritionist also shared some simple recipes to prepare to help patients improve their habits. “The key is to make these changes as gradual and enjoyable as possible, in order to achieve lasting habits that really benefit patients.”, he pointed.

In Mexico, it is estimated that only 25% of patients achieve metabolic control, which increases the risk of developing life-threatening complications such as cardiorenal syndrome. Added to this was the threat of COVID-19, which has shown a higher prevalence among patients with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

“One of the most important pillars of the Association is the empowerment of patients so that they know their condition in detail and, with this correct and updated information, they can become jointly responsible for their care, either to avoid developing diabetes or to avoid diabetes. complications of it. If the pandemic reminded us of something, it is precisely the importance of preventionGabriela Allard pointed out.

DZ