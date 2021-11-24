Cardio HIIT, MIIS and LIIS: what are they and when are they recommended?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

In general, cardio exercises help burn fat and stimulate metabolism. Have you heard about HIIT, MIIS, and LIIS?

Have you heard of HIIT, MIIS, and LIIS cardio? In general, cardiovascular or aerobic exercises are those that, when practiced, They cause the major muscles of the body to move over a cycle of time.

Specifically, they increase your heart rate and help you burn fat, keep fit, and decrease calories. Because of this, its regular practice benefits the body in many ways. For example, they allow you to maintain a healthy body weight, as well as reduce stress and promote self-confidence.

The level of intensity with which this form of exercise is practiced will determine the HIIT, MIIS and LIIS cardio model. What are its main characteristics? How to put them into practice? We will detail it below.

Cardio HIIT, MIIS and LIIS: everything you need to know

One of the most frequent questions about HIIT, MIIS and LIIS cardio is which is the most effective for burning fat. To resolve this concern, it is necessary to know what each model consists of and when each one is recommended. Let’s see.

HIIT cardio

Its acronyms mean High Instensity Interval Training, that is, high intensity interval training. It is based on short sessions of exercises of great physical power. They demand a high level of endurance by requiring the muscles to reduce with force and with greater speed, in shorter periods.

Consequently, this type of cardio generates a major transformation in the body, since it reduces the percentage of fat and increases the muscles. Also, unlike other forms of exercise, it allows you to burn more calories in relation to the time spent. Thus, it is a good option to stimulate the metabolism.

HIIT cardio is one of the most recommended exercise modalities to burn fat and increase physical endurance.

Recommended exercises

Perhaps, it is interesting to start with burpees, which is achieved with the union of push-ups, squats and vertical jumps.

You continue with sprints, that is, running at maximum speed for a short distance.

You can include routines with what you have available at home; from going up and down stairs until you can increase the demand.

In this order of ideas, do not forget that it is elementary to execute them in short periods of time that are around 30 seconds for each repetition. If you do not go to the gym, it is a good option to keep in shape. If you already train, it can be a complement.

Cardio MIIS

MIIS stands for Moderate Intensity Steady State. It stands for steady state cardio of moderate intensity. It means that the magnitude with which the exercises are done would decrease to a medium level. In this case, the duration should be around 30 minutes, since the force to execute the routines is reduced.

Compared to the LIIS cardio, it has the virtue of burning more calories; however, it is less demanding than HIIT cardio. Anyway, it contributes to a good functioning of the metabolism and contributes to the care of cardiovascular health.

Recommended exercises

With the use of the elliptical machine, the stationary bike, the stepladder, the treadmill, among others, you can carry out these types of exercises.

The most advisable thing is that you do them if you like running And if you do not want to submit to the demands of high power training, then here you can regulate them and reduce their demand.

Cardio LIIS

As it is known in English, LIIS means Low Intensity Steady State, which translates to low intensity steady state cardio. The truth is that the heart rate is kept to a minimum and is performed continuously, without interruptions.

Of the types of cardio mentioned, these exercises are the least demanding from a strength standpoint. They are also the easiest to carry out and require long execution times.

In any case, they are beneficial for people with minimal physical conditions who start in the gym. That is to say, they become the starting point to achieve other levels of training.

To be more exact, this modality guarantees low levels of stress on the joints, which means less recovery time. It also promotes fat loss when it is coupled with reductions in calorie consumption.

Activities such as jogging or walking are ideal for putting LIIS cardio into practice.

Recommended exercises

As in the MIIS, in this case you can do routines with bicycles, walk or jog long distances. It is the best option if you have just given up sedentary lifestyle or if you are not in enough physical condition.

Combine HIIT, MIIS and LIIS cardio

All of these varieties of cardiovascular exercises have positive health effects. However, the choice between one or the other depends on your physical condition and your goals. In fact, you can combine their practice as you increase your stamina. In any case, if you are in doubt about how to implement them, consult a coach.

