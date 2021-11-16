A common question when it comes to including cardiovascular exercise in our regular weight routine is where to include it: before or after training. There are general recommendations about this, however, In this article we shed light on this depending on the objective you have.

23 EXERCISES with our own BODY WEIGHT to get fit AT HOME WITHOUT MATERIAL Vitonica

Strength and resistance training: how they can interfere with each other

There is talk of an interference phenomenon when strength and resistance are worked together. Said interference will be greater or lesser depending on the design (exercises used, volume, intensity, etc.), time duration and type of subjects (sedentary vs athletes).

When we apply a training stimulus, either resistance or strength, a series of changes and adaptive responses, which in the case of concurrent training of both capacities can become opposing.

That is, because strength and endurance training produce different, and often even opposing adaptive mechanisms, the concurrent development of both capacities within the same training regimen can trigger a adaptation conflict.

At what point do I include cardio if I want to gain strength and muscle mass?

All of the above said, the ideal would be to separate the cardio from the training as much as possible. Whatever the objective. Now, if we want to gain muscle mass and we cannot separate both workouts, the ideal is to do cardiovascular training after strength training.

To minimize the interference phenomenon, it would be advisable not to reach muscle failure during the weight session. This will facilitate recovery and allow the body to better manage its resources and adaptive response even including cardio immediately afterward.

Finally, Another interesting solution is to do a cardiovascular activity that involves muscles that have not been worked during the weight session, that is, if we have trained the torso we can ride a bicycle but if we have trained the legs it would be more interesting to use the rowing machine.

At what point do I include cardio if I want to lose fat?

As we said, if you can separate your cardio and strength sessions, the better, but if it is not possible, do the cardio after your weight session.

The recommendation does not change. We could say what is always said that if you do cardio after training weights you will lose more fat because you will have depleted muscle glycogen previously during the strength session. But it would not be entirely rigorous since glycogen tends to be depleted by around 30% during a standard muscle-building session, so you don’t stay at zero. In addition, even if you empty muscle glycogen to the maximum, this would cause that you will oxidize more fat during cardio, yes, but the rest of the day your body will balance the expenditure of both energy substratesIn other words, the rest of the day the body will tend to oxidize more glucose. You stay the same.

If you started with a very low percentage of fat and the availability of carbohydrates were very low in your diet, it could be interesting to perform cardio fasting or after training with the premise of “burning” more fat. If not, do it after training so it doesn’t affect performance during your weight session or do it at another time of day or another day.

In Vitónica | Here’s how strength training helps you lose weight (and a mini-routine to start training at home)

In Vitónica | Ketogenic diet, Paleo diet, intermittent fasting … What type of diet should I choose if I want to gain muscle mass?

Images | Pixabay