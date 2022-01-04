According to the data collected by CryptoRank and Santiment, Cardano (ADA) was the most developed cryptocurrency on Github in 2021, with over 140,000 events.

Completing the first three positions are Kusama (KSM) Y Polkadot (DOT) in second and third place, respectively, with roughly the same number of events throughout the year. Cardano outperformed Ethereum’s development activity by a wide margin, with the latter coming in fourth. Santiment defines a Github event as creating an issue, creating a pull request, commenting on an issue or pull request, and creating / commenting / observing a code repository, among others.

The Most Developed Cryptos on @Github in 2021 According to @Santimentfeed, @Cardano, has become the most developed project in the industry, followed by @Kusamanetwork, and @Polkadot. https://t.co/gjKPmOazyB pic.twitter.com/JHXmWSe0YS – CryptoRank Platform (@CryptoRank_io) January 3, 2022

In a live session on Youtube last week, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that there are approximately 127 projects in development on the Cardano blockchain. Additionally, Hoskinson expects the number of ADA users to grow tenfold from the existing 2 million, thanks to the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens.

Cardano’s technological advancement is also gaining traction after Alonzo. One of the blockchain’s notable work-in-progress is the Hydra layer two upgrade, which funnels off-chain transactions to staking pools without splitting up the ledger itself. In theory, it could allow advanced linear scaling of the network with hundreds of “hydra nodes”, each of which processes hundreds of transactions.

Another prominent mention is a novel fintech funding mechanism, known as the initial staking pool offering (ISPO), which is unique to the Cardano blockchain. In this setup, blockchain enthusiasts delegate their cryptocurrencies to a protocol and receive tokens from the new project that they fund as a reward. Instead, the rewards from ADA gambling go to the developers. The funds do not leave the portfolio of the delegator, which makes the process quite safe. One of these projects, Genius Yield, saw its ISPO funds exceed $ 118 million in 24 hours.

