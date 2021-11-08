Breast Cancer .-This year ADO, a leading passenger transport company, celebrates the tenth anniversary of Pink Caravan, an initiative with which they seek to support thousands of poor women in central, southern and southeastern Mexico, so that they can undergo free mammograms and thereby reinforce the fight against one of the diseases with the greatest impact on Mexican women, cancer breast.

During the first 10 years of this initiative, ADO has carried out more than 12 thousand free mammograms; and for this occasion, taking the necessary measures for contingency, it will deliver around 10 thousand access passes that can be redeemed by hundreds of women to carry out their mammography.

This year, ADO, in addition to offering free mammograms, will provide comprehensive care to those women who require it derived from their results, through complementary studies at no cost for their diagnosis and which will be attended by the Breast Cancer Foundation (FUCAM ), as an ally of Caravana Rosa.

“ADO is a company committed to taking actions in favor of women’s health and nothing is more important than taking actions that help raise awareness about the importance of conducting studies that can detect breast cancer at an early stage and offering coverage in places where it is difficult to have access to these medical services », commented Saida nassar, Campaigns and Public Relations Manager, Transporte México at MOBILITY ADO.

In addition to FUCAM, in 2021, other important allies will join the campaign led by ADO, such as the Mexican Baseball League, Red Devils of Mexico and Tuzos from Pachuca, who will carry out activities that help raise funds, directly benefiting the care of women who require care against breast cancer; SCANIA painted two of its units as “Rolling Gallery” to raise awareness about the importance of early detection; TELASIST Total Assistance, adds more studies to the Gulf and Southeast area of ​​the country among other important allies such as Cuarta Impressa and the Hotel Benidorm, both supporting the realization of this laudable cause.

Likewise, this year the mural that Erika fredelle, the visual artist and activist in favor of women, has developed with the creative idea that ADO has promoted to pay tribute to the women who fight this disease every year and that will be replicated in different ADO terminals in the country. This initiative is supported by allies such as DMor Finishes and Paintings who have joined to disseminate this campaign.

This year Caravana Rosa will have 13 different terminals in the cities of Oaxaca, Veracruz, Xalapa, Chilpancingo, Taxco, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Puebla, San Cristóbal, Cancun, Villahermosa and Mérida and where women can obtain their pass access to validate your free mammogram.

As a symbol of support in the fight against breast cancer, they presented 2 commemorative buses that add to the “Pink Rolling Gallery”With its brands ADO, ADO gl, ADO Platino, OCC, Estrella de Oro and Texcoco, which continue, as every year, to tour much of the country with an awareness message about the early detection of this disease.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, during the last year 4 million cancer diagnoses were made in the region and, in women, breast cancer has an incidence of 25.4%, representing 13.2% of cancer deaths in women, which reinforces the need for early detection in order to have a greater probability of success in combating this disease.

DZ