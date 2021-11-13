The galette It is a specialty of Breton gastronomy that consists of a kind of thick crêpe made with buckwheat flour. It is usually filled with savory ingredients such as ham, Emmental cheese, and egg. So you may be wondering what this has to do with today’s cake, basically the shape. This caramelized pear galette features a Breeze dough folded in the classic savory way.

This cake is simple, easy to make and with a delicious rustic touch. In this case I have used a refrigerated breeze dough, but if you have time, you can make the base yourself with this recipe. These types of cakes tend to be successful in all homes and are an exquisite way to use it, when there is a lot of fruit and we do not want it to pass us in the fruit bowl.

We will start preheating the oven to 180ºC. On a plate lined with greaseproof paper, we stretch the breeze dough. Spread the apricot jam over the entire surface, leaving an edge of about three centimeters without coating. Peel and cut the pears in sheets of half a centimeter thick, arrange them in a bowl and sprinkle the brown sugar stirring until they are well coated in the sugar. Spread over the entire surface of the cake and spread unevenly. To make the topping, in a bowl mix the flour with the sugar and the pinch of cinnamon, stir and pour the butter into small pieces. Knead with your hands until it forms a few crumbs. Sprinkle over the pear slices. Fold the edge of dough into the pie filling. Brush the edge of the dough with milk. Bake about 40 minutes. Read: British sweet recipe to take advantage of the fruit that begins to ask for retirement

With what to accompany the galette

This caramelised pear galette is ideal for take it warm, accompanied by whipped cream or a portion of vanilla ice cream. In French Brittany they even sprinkle it, when it is fresh out of the oven, with grated ball cheese. Very good.

