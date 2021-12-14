To start, we prepare a fund with 2 sliced ​​carrots, a leek and half a chive, simmering them without turning brown. We peel the carabineros, reserving the meat from their tails to serve. The shells of the body, the heads and the coral, we will use them to make the cream incorporating them into the bottom.

After sautéing them for a while and squeezing with the spoon so that the juices from the head of the carabinieri come out, Add a splash of cognac and flambé carefully to remove the alcohol while we continue to stir.

Add the rockfish broth and cook the rice for 15 to 20 minutes. We grind everything in the kitchen robot, turmix or Thermomix and then we pass it through the fine strainer to obtain a cream without remains of the shellfish.

If it is necessary to give the cream more body, we heat it again and add a teaspoon of cornstarch dissolved in cold water. To end, we skewered the bodies of the carabinieri on skewers so that they are well stretched and we gild them on the grill, to serve with the cream or bisque of carabineros. Garnish with a few drops of olive oil and sprinkle with chopped chives.