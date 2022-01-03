The Hyundai Tucson is the best-selling car in December
The car sales in Spain come to an end in 2021 with a month of December that has registered 86,081 registrations, that is, a 18.7% less. A year that has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainty and the shortage of microchips with which the Spanish market has reached 859,477 units, just 1.0% more than in the catastrophic 2020.
SUVs have been the main protagonists of the last month of the year with the triumph of the Hyundai tucson which has proven to be very solid all year round. The Korean model has been accompanied on the podium of the Peugeot 2008 and, more unexpectedly, from Dacia duster, two other very popular models.
The Dacia sandero and the Citroën C4 They have also had notable performances, reaching the Top 5. The Renault arkana having enrolled almost a third of all units this year in the last month. One last sprint that has earned him to get into the Top 10 monthly.
The SEAT Arona was the best-selling car in Spain in 2021
In the annual accumulated the laurels have been taken by the SEAT Arona just in the year in which it has received a renewal through a slight restyling. It is the first time that an SUV has become the best-selling car in Spain and replaces the Dacia Sandero that obtained that distinction in 2020.
On this occasion, the economic utility of Dacia has been in third position, also surpassed by the Hyundai tucson. The Peugeot 2008 occupies the fourth step and the Toyota Corolla ends a fantastic year in fifth place. The SEAT Leon, which has dominated the national ranking for several years, remains in a discreet seventh place.
SEAT Yes, it has managed to retain the crown among manufacturers and is the best-selling brand in 2021. The second place is for Peugeot while Toyota signs an outstanding third place surpassing Volkswagen. Next, Hyundai Y KIA They appear later after achieving a large increase in sales this year (+ 27% and + 20% respectively).
The Dacia Sandero was the sales leader in 2020 and was third in 2021
Bmw It has been the most sought-after premium brand of the year although the advantage over its main competitors, Audi Y Mercedes, has been scarce. Among the main brands, the one that has grown the most has been Tesla (+ 117%) and the one that has had the most trouble has been Land rover (-39%).