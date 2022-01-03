The Hyundai Tucson is the best-selling car in December

The car sales in Spain come to an end in 2021 with a month of December that has registered 86,081 registrations, that is, a 18.7% less. A year that has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainty and the shortage of microchips with which the Spanish market has reached 859,477 units, just 1.0% more than in the catastrophic 2020.

SUVs have been the main protagonists of the last month of the year with the triumph of the Hyundai tucson which has proven to be very solid all year round. The Korean model has been accompanied on the podium of the Peugeot 2008 and, more unexpectedly, from Dacia duster, two other very popular models.

The Dacia sandero and the Citroën C4 They have also had notable performances, reaching the Top 5. The Renault arkana having enrolled almost a third of all units this year in the last month. One last sprint that has earned him to get into the Top 10 monthly.

The SEAT Arona was the best-selling car in Spain in 2021

In the annual accumulated the laurels have been taken by the SEAT Arona just in the year in which it has received a renewal through a slight restyling. It is the first time that an SUV has become the best-selling car in Spain and replaces the Dacia Sandero that obtained that distinction in 2020.

On this occasion, the economic utility of Dacia has been in third position, also surpassed by the Hyundai tucson. The Peugeot 2008 occupies the fourth step and the Toyota Corolla ends a fantastic year in fifth place. The SEAT Leon, which has dominated the national ranking for several years, remains in a discreet seventh place.

SEAT Yes, it has managed to retain the crown among manufacturers and is the best-selling brand in 2021. The second place is for Peugeot while Toyota signs an outstanding third place surpassing Volkswagen. Next, Hyundai Y KIA They appear later after achieving a large increase in sales this year (+ 27% and + 20% respectively).

The Dacia Sandero was the sales leader in 2020 and was third in 2021

Bmw It has been the most sought-after premium brand of the year although the advantage over its main competitors, Audi Y Mercedes, has been scarce. Among the main brands, the one that has grown the most has been Tesla (+ 117%) and the one that has had the most trouble has been Land rover (-39%).

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Spain are:

Ranking Model Sales Dec’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Dec) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Dec) one Hyundai tucson 2,423 21,258 two two Peugeot 2008 2,263 19,426 4 3 Dacia duster 2,174 12,404 twenty-one 4 Dacia sandero 2,167 20,419 3 5 Citroën C4 2,111 14,350 16 6 Peugeot 3008 2,059 16,812 6 7 SEAT Arona 1,893 21,946 one 8 Peugeot 208 1,817 14,961 13 9 Renault clio 1,806 14,505 fifteen 10 Renault arkana 1,774 6,044 49 eleven Volkswagen t-roc 1,746 15,988 8 12 Toyota Corolla 1,611 16,983 5 13 Ford Focus 1,587 7,744 41 14 Nissan qashqai 1,527 14,664 14 fifteen Hyundai kona 1,502 12,234 22 16 Toyota C-HR 1,491 15,013 12 17 Toyota RAV4 1,280 9,444 28 18 Citroën C3 1,265 15,948 9 19 Ford Puma 1,237 9,698 27 twenty Renault Captur 1,153 13,110 twenty twenty-one Opel corsa 1,148 13,669 18 22 Audi Q3 1,094 8,609 35 23 MINI (range) 1,074 8,428 36 24 SEAT Leon 1,061 16,691 7 25 Toyota yaris cross 1,003 2,824 87 26 KIA Xceed 994 8,685 3. 4 27 BMW X1 967 8,000 38 28 SEAT Ibiza 966 15,103 eleven 29 KIA Stonic 950 11,331 24 30 Citroën C3 Aircross 935 9,348 30 31 Mercedes A Class 919 8,286 37 32 KIA Sportage 913 10,238 26 33 CUPRA Formentor 872 9,208 31 3. 4 KIA Ceed 854 7,971 39 35 Nissan juke 844 6,201 48 36 FIAT 500 839 15,941 10 37 Opel mokka 836 4,583 66 38 SEAT Ateca 824 13,304 19 39 Renault megane 812 10,559 25 40 Hyundai i20 798 9,382 29 41 DS 7 Crossback 777 3,476 72 42 Mercedes GLC 775 5,113 60 43 Volvo XC40 723 7,099 Four. Five 44 Hyundai i30 687 5,376 55 Four. Five Volkswagen t-cross 657 13,741 17 46 KIA Niro 610 8,866 33 47 Audi A3 585 5,976 fifty 48 Mazda cx-30 584 5,433 53 49 Peugeot 5008 558 5,420 54 fifty Mercedes GLA 535 4,563 67 51 Jeep compass 527 5,026 62 52 Volkswagen polo 507 9,018 32 53 Bvolkswagen golf 465 7,458 43 54 Volvo XC60 465 4,656 65 55 Skoda Kamiq 462 7,685 42 56 Audi A1 451 5,767 52 57 Jeep renegade 436 6,867 46 58 Tesla Model 3 433 2,853 84 59 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 426 2,060 101 60 Peugeot 308 425 7,119 44 61 Hyundai bayon 415 1,909 105 62 Audi Q2 406 5,349 56 63 BMW X2 402 3,687 70 64 BMW 1 Series 391 6,336 47 65 KIA Rio 383 4,486 68 66 BMW 2 Series 383 3,377 75 67 Skoda Karoq 382 5,138 59 68 BMW X2 380 3,093 77 69 Toyota yaris 379 11,363 23 70 Volkswagen tiguan 363 7,911 40 71 Ford Ecosport 363 1,825 109 72 Mazda cx-5 362 2,318 97 73 Renault kadjar 359 4,834 64 74 Opel Crossland 343 5,032 61 75 Hyundai ioniq 339 3,088 78 76 Dacia spring 337 1,059 126 77 Mercedes C Class 331 1,927 104 78 Citroën C5 Aircross 330 5,804 51 79 KIA Picanto 322 4,129 69 80 Ford Kuga 316 5,159 58 81 Audi Q5 316 3,505 71 82 Mazda cx-3 304 2,196 98 83 Mazda3 299 2,681 90 84 Renault zoe 295 1,373 119 85 BMW 4 Series 273 1,445 115 86 Mercedes B Class 272 2,192 99 87 Skoda Fabia 258 5,000 63 88 Nissan micra 249 3,435 73 89 Lexus UX 245 3,063 79 90 Mercedes gle 245 2,425 96 91 Peugeot 508 242 2,830 85 92 Mercedes CLA 241 2,680 91 93 BMW 3 Series 2. 3. 4 2,956 80 94 Skoda Octavia 223 2,806 88 95 DS 3 Crossback 218 973 129 96 Volkswagen passat 217 1,893 106 97 Porsche macan 212 877 134 98 Skoda Scala 208 2,826 86 99 FIAT 500X 195 5,340 57 100 FIAT Panda 195 2,926 81 Read: Ford Fiesta Van 2022, the commercial variant is also updated with great improvements

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the brands are: