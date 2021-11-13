Sales of new cars in Russia have closed the month of October 2021 with a total of 126,204 units registered. A result that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a decline of 18.1%. The Toyota RAV4 has been one of the most prominent models.
The Russian car market continues to decline. In the month of October 2021 the car sales in Russia have counted a total of 126,204 units
traded. A volume of registrations that, if compared with that harvested in the same period of time last year, represents a significant 18.1% decline. The lack of stock due to the crisis generated by the shortage of semiconductors is being a determining factor in these poor results.
Despite this further decline in sales figures, the accumulated data remains positive. And it is that, in the period between the months of January and October 2021, new car registrations in Russia reached 1,313,579 units, 10.5% more compared to 2020.
It is also noteworthy that, despite playing a testimonial role, the electric vehicle continues to gain presence. So far this year, sales of electric vehicles in Russia have totaled 845 units, 118% more compared to the first ten months of the previous year.
Lada Vesta, the best-selling car in Russia in October 2021
What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Russia
presents interesting news compared to previous editions of this monthly list. The victory is for the Lada Vesta, which repeats, once again, at the top. At a considerable distance, in second place, the Lada Granta appears, which starts your recovery process. And closing the podium, in third position, we have the KIA Rio.
At the gates of the podium has been the Hyundai Solaris. A saloon that continues to gain followers. The Toyota RAV4 (6th) is another of the models that can boast a great performance during the month of October.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in Russia are:
Sales by brand
The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Russia are:
Regarding the most popular car brands there are no big news. The podium remains unaltered. Lada is in first place while KIA and Hyundai came in second and third respectively.