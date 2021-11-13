Sales of new cars in Russia have closed the month of October 2021 with a total of 126,204 units registered. A result that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a decline of 18.1%. The Toyota RAV4 has been one of the most prominent models.

The Russian car market continues to decline. In the month of October 2021 the car sales in Russia have counted a total of 126,204 units

traded. A volume of registrations that, if compared with that harvested in the same period of time last year, represents a significant 18.1% decline. The lack of stock due to the crisis generated by the shortage of semiconductors is being a determining factor in these poor results.

Despite this further decline in sales figures, the accumulated data remains positive. And it is that, in the period between the months of January and October 2021, new car registrations in Russia reached 1,313,579 units, 10.5% more compared to 2020.

The Lada Vesta has once again been the best-selling car in Russia

It is also noteworthy that, despite playing a testimonial role, the electric vehicle continues to gain presence. So far this year, sales of electric vehicles in Russia have totaled 845 units, 118% more compared to the first ten months of the previous year.

Lada Vesta, the best-selling car in Russia in October 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Russia

presents interesting news compared to previous editions of this monthly list. The victory is for the Lada Vesta, which repeats, once again, at the top. At a considerable distance, in second place, the Lada Granta appears, which starts your recovery process. And closing the podium, in third position, we have the KIA Rio.

At the gates of the podium has been the Hyundai Solaris. A saloon that continues to gain followers. The Toyota RAV4 (6th) is another of the models that can boast a great performance during the month of October.

The Hyundai Solaris is gaining popularity in Russia

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Russia are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct'21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Lada Vesta 10,261 93,121 2 2 Lada Granta 7,273 98,259 1 3 KIA Rio 6,983 70,203 3 4 Hyundai solaris 5,323 54,163 5 5 Hyundai creta 5,088 58,487 4 6 Toyota RAV4 3,540 30,744 eleven 7 Lada Largus VP 3,349 31,715 10 8 Skoda Rapid PA II 3,078 37,026 8 9 Renault duster 2,924 32,702 9 10 Toyota Camry 2,860 25,987 14 eleven Volkswagen polo 2,766 42,455 6 12 Lada Niva 2,634 42,265 7 13 Renault logan 2,307 24,833 fifteen 14 KIA K5 2,270 26,420 13 fifteen Nissan qashqai 2,210 16,096 twenty 16 Nissan x-trail 2,181 14,997 24 17 Mitsubishi outlander 1,950 – – 18 UAZ Patriot 1,795 – – 19 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro 1,795 – – twenty Renault sandero 1,774 19,314 17

Sales by brand

The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Russia are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Lada 25,573 294,422 1 2 KIA 16,027 175,756 2 3 Hyundai 13,162 145,345 3 4 Renault 9,165 107,666 4 5 Toyota 8,516 79,966 5 6 GAZ LCV 5,881 44,683 8 7 Skoda 5,590 78,237 6 8 Nissan 5,262 41,058 9 9 Haval 4,803 29,856 10 10 Volkswagen 4,714 77,152 7 eleven Chery 4,098 28,786 eleven 12 UAZ 3,728 25,875 12 13 Mitsubishi 3,016 21,570 14 14 Geely 3,002 19,653 fifteen fifteen Mazda 2,300 23,409 13 16 Ford LCV 1,605 15,616 17 17 Lexus 1,358 17,298 16 18 Audi 1,078 14,981 18 19 Volvo 991 7,899 twenty twenty Changan 898 4,537 25 twenty-one Peugeot 768 6,952 twenty-one 22 Suzuki 656 8,105 19 23 Land rover 500 5,286 22 24 Citroën 483 3,938 27 25 Cheryexeed 397 2,719 30 26 Porsche 371 4,982 24 27 Genesis 352 2,806 29 28 Subaru 303 5,173 23 29 FAW 280 2,824 28 30 VW NFZ 230 4,314 26 31 Opel 196 1,658 32 32 Chevrolet 135 599 39 33 Sling 108 1,107 35 3. 4 GAC 108 633 37 35 DFM 105 366 43 36 Infiniti 92 1,620 33 37 Jeep 77 1,379 3. 4 38 FIAT 76 998 36 39 Cadillac 68 2,113 31 40 Iveco 54 432 41 41 Isuzu 38 613 38 42 Jaguar 18 423 42 43 Lifan 16 585 40 44 Brilliance 3 103 44 Four. Five Zotye 2 46 Four. Five 46 Photon 1 35 46 47 Hyundai LCV 2 47 48 Chrysler 2 48 49 Ford 1 49 fifty Avtovaz (Niva) – – fifty 51 Datsun – – 51

Regarding the most popular car brands there are no big news. The podium remains unaltered. Lada is in first place while KIA and Hyundai came in second and third respectively.