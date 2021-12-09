Sales of new cars in Russia have closed the month of November 2021 with 125,466 units registered, which represents a drop of 20.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. The Haval Jolion has been a great performer leading the Chinese car boom on Russian soil.

The Russian car market exacerbates its decline. The car sales in Russia have been accounted for during the month of November 2021 a total of 125,466 units. A volume of registrations that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, translates into a significant 20.4% drop. There are several factors that are determining in these bad results that have been chaining in the Russian market.

The semiconductor shortage is having serious consequences in vehicle production centers, resulting in a lack of stock at dealerships. To this must be added the great economic uncertainty derived directly from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lada Vesta repeats as the best-selling car in Russia

Despite these issues, the accumulated data remains positive. In the period between January and November 2021 new car registrations in Russia reached 1,439,045 units, 6.9% more than in 2020.

Lada Vesta, the best-selling car in Russia in November 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Russia

during November it leaves us several surprises. Now, in what there are no surprises is in the model that leads the Russian market with an iron fist. The victory has been for the Lada Vesta that prevails again Lada Granta, which occupies the second position. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Hyundai Creta, which claims to be the best-selling SUV.

At the gates of the podium was the KIA Rio and, just behind, in fifth position, appears the Renault Duster, whose registrations have undergone a great boost during the eleventh month. The Haval Jolion (11th) has been one of the most outstanding models. This SUV has reached the Russian dealerships on a strong footing and almost sneaks into the Top 10. At the moment it leads the Chinese car boom in Russia.

The Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV in Russia in November 2021

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Russia are:

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) 1 Lada Vesta 9,035 102,156 2 2 Lada Granta 7,231 105,490 1 3 Hyundai creta 6,513 65,000 4 4 KIA Rio 5,682 75,885 3 5 Renault duster 4,436 37,138 9 6 Hyundai solaris 4,255 58,418 5 7 Lada Niva 3,618 45,883 6 8 Toyota RAV4 3,366 34,110 eleven 9 Lada Largus VP 3,350 35,065 10 10 Toyota Camry 2,630 28,617 12 eleven Haval Jolion 2,340 – – 12 Volkswagen polo 2,292 44,747 7 13 Chery tiggo 4 2,217 – – 14 Renault kaptur 2,087 17,144 22 fifteen Skoda Rapid PA II 1,991 39,017 8 16 Mazda cx-5 1,975 17,416 twenty-one 17 Renault logan 1,925 26,758 fifteen 18 Nissan qashqai 1,885 17,981 19 19 Nissan x-trail 1,875 16,872 24 twenty Renault arkana 1,845 16,881 23 Read: Rovanperä leader, Ogier resists and Evans sinks at the beginning of the Acropolis

Sales by brand

The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Russia are:

Ranking Mark Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) 1 Lada 26,373 320,795 1 2 KIA 14,514 190,270 2 3 Hyundai 14,395 159,740 3 4 Renault 11,837 119,503 4 5 Toyota 7,606 87,572 5 6 GAZ LCV 5,428 50,111 8 7 Skoda 5,000 83,237 6 8 Haval 4,909 34,765 10 9 Nissan 4,677 45,735 9 10 Volkswagen 4,602 81,754 7 eleven Chery 4,097 32,883 eleven 12 UAZ 3,070 28,945 12 13 Mitsubishi 3,023 24,593 14 14 Geely 2,826 22,479 fifteen fifteen Mazda 2,565 25,974 13 16 Ford LCV 2,123 17,739 17 17 Lexus 908 18,206 16 18 Peugeot 733 7,685 twenty-one 19 Genesis 614 3,420 28 twenty Audi 614 15,595 18 twenty-one Changan 567 5,104 25 22 Volvo 552 8,451 twenty 23 Porsche 519 5,501 23 24 Suzuki 500 8,605 19 25 VW NFZ 438 4,752 26 26 Citroën 432 4,370 27 27 Land rover 416 5,702 22 28 Cheryexeed 403 3,122 29 29 Subaru 232 5,405 24 30 Chevrolet 197 796 38 31 GAC 174 807 37 32 FAW 162 2,986 30 33 Opel 147 1,805 32 3. 4 Cadillac 133 2,246 31 35 FIAT 106 1,104 36 36 Infiniti 104 1,724 33 37 Jeep 101 1,480 3. 4 38 Sling 90 1,197 35 39 Isuzu 78 691 39 40 DFM 70 436 43 41 Jaguar 37 460 42 42 Iveco 3. 4 466 41 43 Hino 27 27 47 44 Lifan 26 611 40 Four. Five Brilliance 4 107 44 46 Zotye 2 48 Four. Five 47 Photon 1 36 46 48 Ford 1 fifty 49 Chrysler 2 48 fifty Hyundai lcv 2 49 51 Avtovaz (Niva) 51 52 Datsun 52

Talking about the most popular car brands in Russia, there are no changes on the podium. Lada took the victory again while KIA and Hyundai came in second and third respectively.