Sales of new cars in Russia have closed the month of November 2021 with 125,466 units registered, which represents a drop of 20.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. The Haval Jolion has been a great performer leading the Chinese car boom on Russian soil.
The Russian car market exacerbates its decline. The car sales in Russia have been accounted for during the month of November 2021 a total of 125,466 units. A volume of registrations that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, translates into a significant 20.4% drop. There are several factors that are determining in these bad results that have been chaining in the Russian market.
The semiconductor shortage is having serious consequences in vehicle production centers, resulting in a lack of stock at dealerships. To this must be added the great economic uncertainty derived directly from the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite these issues, the accumulated data remains positive. In the period between January and November 2021 new car registrations in Russia reached 1,439,045 units, 6.9% more than in 2020.
Lada Vesta, the best-selling car in Russia in November 2021
What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Russia
during November it leaves us several surprises. Now, in what there are no surprises is in the model that leads the Russian market with an iron fist. The victory has been for the Lada Vesta that prevails again Lada Granta, which occupies the second position. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Hyundai Creta, which claims to be the best-selling SUV.
At the gates of the podium was the KIA Rio and, just behind, in fifth position, appears the Renault Duster, whose registrations have undergone a great boost during the eleventh month. The Haval Jolion (11th) has been one of the most outstanding models. This SUV has reached the Russian dealerships on a strong footing and almost sneaks into the Top 10. At the moment it leads the Chinese car boom in Russia.
The best-selling cars in Russia are:
The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Russia are:
Talking about the most popular car brands in Russia, there are no changes on the podium. Lada took the victory again while KIA and Hyundai came in second and third respectively.