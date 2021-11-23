Car Sales - Netherlands - October 2021: The new KIA EV6 arrives

In October 2021, new car sales in the Netherlands reached 24,240 registered units, which represents a large decrease of 23.7% when compared to the result obtained in the same period of the previous year. The new KIA EV6 has started its assault on the Dutch market with the first registered units.
The Dutch car market continues to report worrying data. Throughout the past month of October 2021 the car sales in the Netherlands have registered a total of 24,240 units. A volume of registrations that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a strong 23.7% decrease. There are several factors that are causing this drop.
The lack of stock
in dealerships due to the shortage of semiconductors is having a dramatic effect on sales figures. And if this fact that is forcing manufacturers to adjust activity in production lines was not enough, we must add the economic uncertainty derived from the coronavirus pandemic.
The accumulated data are equally negative since the results of these last months represent a heavy slab on the total volume. In the period between the months of January and October 2021, new car sales in the Netherlands totaled 260,062 units, 7.1% less compared to 2020.
KIA Niro, the best-selling car in the Netherlands in October 2021
What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in the Netherlands October leaves us some important surprises. Now, in what there are no surprises is in the model that leads this market with an iron fist. The KIA Niro got the win, one more time. The Ford Focus came second. It is not usual to see him so high up but these turbulent times have allowed him to climb positions. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Opel Corsa.
At the gates of the podium has remained the Volkswagen Polo. A model whose performance is worth highlighting is, without a doubt, the new Lynk & Co 01 (6th). Despite the little presence of Lynk & Co in the Dutch territory, its interesting electrified SUV is reaping a significant demand. For the second consecutive month it has been within the Top 10.
Video test of the new KIA EV6. Already in Dutch dealerships
Too a special mention should be made of the new KIA EV6 (23º). And it is that their first registrations have been registered in the Dutch market. KIA’s new electric is now really starting its assault on the Netherlands. The new Audi Q4 e-tron (14th), another of the electric vehicles that have recently landed at dealerships.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in the Netherlands are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Netherlands are:
Talking about the most popular car brands, there are also news. KIA has taken a slim victory. Volkswagen was in second position while closing the podium, in third place, Peugeot has slipped in, which has been able to displace Toyota to fourth position.