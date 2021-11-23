Car Sales - Netherlands - October 2021: The new KIA EV6 arrives

In October 2021, new car sales in the Netherlands reached 24,240 registered units, which represents a large decrease of 23.7% when compared to the result obtained in the same period of the previous year. The new KIA EV6 has started its assault on the Dutch market with the first registered units.

The lack of stock

in dealerships due to the shortage of semiconductors is having a dramatic effect on sales figures. And if this fact that is forcing manufacturers to adjust activity in production lines was not enough, we must add the economic uncertainty derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

The accumulated data are equally negative since the results of these last months represent a heavy slab on the total volume. In the period between the months of January and October 2021, new car sales in the Netherlands totaled 260,062 units, 7.1% less compared to 2020.

KIA Niro, the best-selling car in the Netherlands in October 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in the Netherlands October leaves us some important surprises. Now, in what there are no surprises is in the model that leads this market with an iron fist. The KIA Niro got the win, one more time. The Ford Focus came second. It is not usual to see him so high up but these turbulent times have allowed him to climb positions. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Opel Corsa.

At the gates of the podium has remained the Volkswagen Polo. A model whose performance is worth highlighting is, without a doubt, the new Lynk & Co 01 (6th). Despite the little presence of Lynk & Co in the Dutch territory, its interesting electrified SUV is reaping a significant demand. For the second consecutive month it has been within the Top 10.

Video test of the new KIA EV6. Already in Dutch dealerships

Too a special mention should be made of the new KIA EV6 (23º). And it is that their first registrations have been registered in the Dutch market. KIA’s new electric is now really starting its assault on the Netherlands. The new Audi Q4 e-tron (14th), another of the electric vehicles that have recently landed at dealerships.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in the Netherlands are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct'21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 KIA Niro 1,056 8,804 1 2 Ford Focus 908 4,206 10 3 Opel corsa 629 4,860 7 4 Volkswagen polo 596 6,410 4 5 Peugeot 2008 585 4,122 12 6 Lynk & Co 01 578 1,836 52 7 Skoda Enyaq 551 4,153 eleven 8 KIA Picanto 520 6,922 2 9 Peugeot 208 487 4,664 8 10 Volvo XC40 477 6,763 3 eleven Volkswagen ID.4 469 2,462 28 12 Renault clio 457 3,434 16 13 Renault Captur 441 4,265 9 14 Audi Q4 e-tron 396 839 91 fifteen Volvo V60 384 2,795 22 16 Hyundai i10 369 2,246 37 17 Toyota Corolla 327 3,572 fifteen 18 Hyundai kona 308 1,996 43 19 Polestar 2 301 1,076 76 twenty Opel Mokka 299 1,372 66 twenty-one Volkswagen up! 297 2,269 36 22 Toyota Aygo 285 4,955 6 23 KIA EV6 284 284 151 24 Toyota yaris 277 5,990 5 25 Hyundai tucson 257 2,306 35

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Netherlands are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 KIA 2,440 24,517 1 2 Volkswagen 2,315 23,918 2 3 Peugeot 1,699 16,921 4 4 Toyota 1,547 18,985 3 5 Ford 1,529 14,985 7 6 Opel 1,528 13,174 8 7 Hyundai 1,452 9,139 13 8 Renault 1,411 12,682 10 9 Volvo 1,145 12,949 9 10 Skoda 1,088 16,600 5 eleven BMW 1,012 15,783 6 12 Audi 998 9,558 12 13 Mercedes 751 10,710 eleven 14 Citroën 717 7,848 14 fifteen Lynk & Co 578 1,836 24 16 Mazda 505 6,219 16 17 SEAT 416 6,594 fifteen 18 MINI 381 4,900 19 19 FIAT 350 3,468 twenty twenty Mitsubishi 3. 4. 5 3,157 twenty-one twenty-one Suzuki 326 5,322 17 22 Polestar 303 1,085 27 23 Dacia 280 2,572 22 24 Nissan 257 5,089 18 25 Porsche 150 1,657 25 26 Land rover 103 1,215 26 27 Morris Garage 86 902 29 28 Jeep 79 926 28 29 Sling 75 670 30 30 Tesla 63 2,024 23 31 Lexus 32 463 31 32 DS 31 293 32 33 Smart 31 162 3. 4 3. 4 CUPRA 27 160 35 35 Jaguar 13 195 33 36 Subaru 8 155 37 37 Alfa Romeo 7 158 36 38 Bentley 4 84 38 39 Lamborghini 4 38 40 40 Alpine 3 twenty 42 41 Aston martin 3 24 41 42 Chrysler 3 eleven 48 43 Ferrari 3 68 39 44 Morgan 3 12 47 Four. Five JAC 2 18 43 46 Lotus 1 7 fifty 47 Maserati 1 17 44 48 Mclaren 1 13 46 49 Rolls-Royce 1 14 Four. Five fifty Aiways 10 49 51 Cadillac 2 51 52 Chevrolet 1 52 53 Iveco 1 53 54 MAN 1 54 55 Ssangyong 1 55 – (other brands) 133 2,729 –

The Ford Focus remains on the podium of best-selling cars

Talking about the most popular car brands, there are also news. KIA has taken a slim victory. Volkswagen was in second position while closing the podium, in third place, Peugeot has slipped in, which has been able to displace Toyota to fourth position.