New car registrations in the Netherlands closed June 2021 with a total of 33,318 units. This volume of copies sold represents a growth of 34.6% compared to the result obtained in the same period of the previous year. The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been one of the most prominent models.

The Dutch car market has moderated its growth in the month of June 2021. The car sales in the Netherlands

have reached the 33,318 units. This volume of units enrolled, if compared with the one obtained during the same period of last year, translates into a 34.6% growth. The “coronavirus factor” is still present.

In June 2020, commercial activity in Dutch dealerships was still affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The accumulated data are equally positive. Now, the rise is milder. Between the months of January and June new car registrations in the Netherlands totaled 163,173 units, 3.3% more than in the first semester of the previous year.

Video test of the KIA Niro, the best-selling car on the Dutch market in June

KIA Niro, the best-selling car in the Netherlands in June 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in the Netherlands During the month of June it presents important changes with respect to previous editions of this list. The KIA Niro takes victory. One notch below the Skoda Enyaq iV in second position. Closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volvo XC40 which, in the global count, remains the best seller.

At the gates of the podium has been the Volkswagen Polo, which struggles monthly to be the best-selling car in Dutch dealerships. One of the big surprises has been the performance of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, has been in eleventh position. And, although it has not been able to enter the Top 10, its performance is being extraordinary and in a very short time it has crept to the top of the table.

The list of top-selling car brands it also shows news. KIA obtains the first position since it has been able to surpass, by very little, to Volkswagen, which has been second. The third step of the podium has been for Skoda, which has ousted Toyota.

The Skoda Enyaq iV, an electric SUV, has close to victory

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in the Netherlands are:

Ranking Model Sales Jun’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Jun) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Jun) 1 KIA Niro 1,082 4,343 3 2 Skoda Enyaq iV 881 2,088 19 3 Volvo XC40 848 4,867 1 4 Volkswagen polo 838 3,639 5 5 KIA Picanto 805 4,483 2 6 Toyota yaris 767 3,702 4 7 Toyota Aygo 684 3,328 6 8 Renault Captur 638 3,006 8 9 Peugeot 208 577 3,267 7 10 Peugeot 108 571 2,279 16 eleven Ford Mustang Mach-E 549 1,010 60 12 Renault clio 545 2,311 fifteen 13 KIA Ceed 519 1,548 31 14 Toyota Corolla 504 2,174 18 fifteen Nissan qashqai 494 1,543 32 16 Skoda Octavia 493 2,811 10 17 Tesla Model 3 474 964 62 18 Opel corsa 468 2,959 9 19 Volkswagen t-roc 450 2,312 14 twenty Volkswagen golf 449 2,229 17 twenty-one Peugeot 2008 440 2,780 eleven 22 Volkswagen ID.4 406 1,276 42 2. 3 Citroën C3 405 1,670 28 24 Ford Kuga 404 1,585 30 25 BMW X3 403 1,369 39 READ: Puma Energy Rally Team: heterogeneous and mixed bet for the Dakar 2022

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Netherlands are:

Ranking Brand Sales Jun’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Jun) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Jun) 1 KIA 3,162 14,219 2 2 Volkswagen 3,078 14,799 1 3 Skoda 2,424 11,118 5 4 Toyota 2,390 11,409 3 5 Renault 2,215 8,449 9 6 Peugeot 2,163 11,181 4 7 BMW 1,923 10,378 6 8 Ford 1,546 9,489 7 9 Volvo 1,526 9,210 8 10 Opel 1,434 7,787 10 eleven Mercedes 1,127 7,049 eleven 12 Audi 1,124 5,707 12 13 Hyundai 1,115 4,277 fifteen 14 Citroën 1,078 5,186 13 fifteen Nissan 845 3,392 18 16 SEAT 824 4,471 14 17 Suzuki 816 3,813 17 18 Mazda 668 3,856 16 19 MINI 576 3,294 19 twenty FIAT 522 2,300 twenty twenty-one Dacia 478 1,399 22 22 Tesla 474 968 24 2. 3 Mitsubishi 421 1,966 twenty-one 24 Morris Garage 321 669 26 25 Porsche 139 1,122 2. 3 26 Jeep 117 603 27 27 Land rover 106 833 25 28 Polestar 67 477 28 29 Sling 51 409 29 30 Lexus 46 309 30 31 Lynk & Co 39 196 31 32 DS 37 164 32 33 Alfa Romeo twenty-one 104 35 3. 4 Jaguar 19 151 33 35 CUPRA 18 52 38 36 Smart 16 98 36 37 Subaru 14 129 3. 4 38 Bentley 7 56 37 39 Ferrari 5 48 39 40 Alpine 4 12 42 41 Aston martin 3 17 41 42 Mclaren 3 10 44 43 Chrysler 2 5 47 44 Aiways 1 1 fifty Four. Five Cadillac 1 2 49 46 Iveco 1 1 51 47 Lamborghini 1 26 40 48 Lotus 1 4 48 49 Maserati 1 9 Four. Five fifty Morgan 1 6 46 51 Rolls-Royce 1 eleven 43 52 Ssangyong 1 52 – (other brands) 346 1,931 –

One of the curiosities that the figures for car sales in the Netherlands leave on a monthly basis is, without a doubt, the enormous pull of city cars. The KIA Picanto is the undisputed leader among the best small cars, although the Toyota Aygo and the Peugeot 108 are also very popular.