New car registrations in the Netherlands closed June 2021 with a total of 33,318 units. This volume of copies sold represents a growth of 34.6% compared to the result obtained in the same period of the previous year. The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been one of the most prominent models.
In June 2020, commercial activity in Dutch dealerships was still affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The accumulated data are equally positive. Now, the rise is milder. Between the months of January and June new car registrations in the Netherlands totaled 163,173 units, 3.3% more than in the first semester of the previous year.
Video test of the KIA Niro, the best-selling car on the Dutch market in June
KIA Niro, the best-selling car in the Netherlands in June 2021
What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in the Netherlands During the month of June it presents important changes with respect to previous editions of this list. The KIA Niro takes victory. One notch below the Skoda Enyaq iV in second position. Closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volvo XC40 which, in the global count, remains the best seller.
At the gates of the podium has been the Volkswagen Polo, which struggles monthly to be the best-selling car in Dutch dealerships. One of the big surprises has been the performance of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, has been in eleventh position. And, although it has not been able to enter the Top 10, its performance is being extraordinary and in a very short time it has crept to the top of the table.
The list of top-selling car brands it also shows news. KIA obtains the first position since it has been able to surpass, by very little, to Volkswagen, which has been second. The third step of the podium has been for Skoda, which has ousted Toyota.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in the Netherlands are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Netherlands are:
One of the curiosities that the figures for car sales in the Netherlands leave on a monthly basis is, without a doubt, the enormous pull of city cars. The KIA Picanto is the undisputed leader among the best small cars, although the Toyota Aygo and the Peugeot 108 are also very popular.