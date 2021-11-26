New car sales in Mexico reached 76,640 registered units in October 2021. This result, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a significant decline of 9.1%. The Morris Garage brand has surprised by entering the Top 10 of best-selling cars.

The Mexican automobile market deepened its decline in the month of October 2021. And it is that car sales in Mexico have counted a total of 76,640 units. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of last year, represents a 9.1% decline. Given the global challenges facing the automotive sector, it was clear that Mexico would sooner or later turn negative territory.

The lack of stock

in Mexican dealerships it is being a determining factor in these results. And it is that, we must bear in mind that the microchip shortage it continues to be present, which directly affects activity in vehicle production centers. In addition, and if that were not enough, to this must be added the uncertainty derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan Versa, the best-selling car in Mexico in October 2021

Despite these problems, which are not specific to the Mexican territory, the accumulated figures remain positive. In the period between the months of January and October 2021 new car registrations in Mexico reached 834,486 units, 11.5% more compared to 2020.

What have been the preferred models for Mexican drivers? The ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Mexico reports a list similar to that of September. However, there are some very important developments that we must pay attention to because they are a symptom of what is being experienced in the North American country. The victory went to the Nissan Versa.

The second place went to the Chevrolet Aveo and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volkswagen Vento. At the gates of the podium has been the Nissan Sentra, which has had a great performance. The MG5 (9th) is one of the models to highlight. And, despite the fact that Morris Garage landed in Mexico a short time ago, the iconic brand has already been able to introduce one of its models into the Top 10.

The Chevrolet Aveo remains among the best-selling cars in Mexico

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in the Mexican market are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Nissan versa 6,418 59,844 1 2 Chevrolet aveo 3,366 31,300 2 3 Volkswagen vento 2,817 23,701 5 4 Nissan sentra 1,848 16,326 7 5 KIA Rio Sedan 1,797 21,501 – 6 Nissan march 1,601 29,888 4 7 KIA Forte Saloon 1,430 12,050 – 8 Mazda3 Sedan 1,189 8,036 – 9 MG5 1,132 5,058 – 10 KIA Rio Hatchback 964 8,615 –

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Mexican market are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Nissan 15,391 171,960 1 2 Volkswagen 8,312 82,987 3 3 KIA 7,039 68,738 5 4 Chevrolet 6,498 99,134 2 5 Toyota 5,157 73,114 4 6 Mazda 4,416 37,380 7 7 Chrysler 3,986 38,797 6 8 Ford 3,664 31,079 10 9 Sling 3,263 35,289 8 10 Suzuki 2,380 25,925 eleven eleven Morris Garage 2,199 11,813 fifteen 12 Hyundai 2,195 31,112 9 13 Renault 1,840 21,900 12 14 SEAT 1,648 17,904 13 fifteen Mitsubishi 1,631 12,812 14 16 Mercedes 1,602 11,490 16 17 BMW 1,131 10,823 17 18 Peugeot 968 9,731 18 19 JAC 803 6,049 twenty-one twenty Audi 404 8,359 19 twenty-one FIAT 312 6,970 twenty 22 GMC 300 4,401 22 23 MINI 291 3,331 23 24 Volvo 274 2,701 24 25 Motornation 205 1,496 27 26 Buick 169 1,516 26 27 Lincoln 120 695 33 28 Cadillac 98 1,064 28 29 Land rover 78 905 30 30 Subaru 71 1,684 25 31 Porsche 51 1,006 29 32 Acura 51 783 31 33 Infiniti fifty 541 3. 4 3. 4 Isuzu 27 755 32 35 Alfa Romeo 8 123 35 36 Jaguar 5 105 36 37 Bentley 3 14 37

Regarding the most popular car brands in Mexico there are also news. Nissan remains in front with a new victory while Volkswagen was second and KIA bursts in third. Chevrolet, which has been in fourth position, blames the lack of stock in its dealerships.