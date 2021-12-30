In the month of November 2021, new car sales in Mexico have accounted for a total of 82,829 registered units. A result that, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a drop of 13.5%. The Nissan Sentra has been one of the most prominent models. It is located at the top of the ranking of best-selling cars.
The Mexican automobile market has worsened its decline during the month of November 2021. The car sales in Mexico have reached the 82,829 units
enrolled. A volume of registered specimens that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a notable 13.5% decline. There are several factors that influence this negative behavior.
The lack of stock in the dealerships caused by the shortage of semiconductors and microchips in the car factories is being a determining factor in the poor results. Even so, and despite the latest declines, the accumulated figures remain positive. In the period between January and November, new car registrations in Mexico totaled 917,315 units, 8.6% more than in 2020.
Nissan Versa, the best-selling car in Mexico in November 2021
What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Mexico During the month of November, it presents very interesting surprises and changes compared to previous editions of this list. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads this market with an iron fist. Once again, the Nissan Versa clinches victory.
The second position has been for the Volkswagen Vento, whose deliveries have allowed him to climb numerous positions. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Nissan Sentra, another of the surprises that the sales figures in Mexico have left us during the eleventh month of this year. At the gates of the podium has been the Nissan March.
The Honda City (8th) is another model whose performance should be underlined. It has been able to break into the Top 10 with force and outperform both the Mazda3 Sedan (9th) and the MG5 (10th).
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in the Mexican market are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Mexican market are:
Regarding the list of the most popular car brands in Mexico there are also news. Nissan stays ahead. Volkswagen was in second position and, closing the podium, in third place, we have Toyota. The big victim has been KIA, since it has gone from the third position in October to the fifth place.