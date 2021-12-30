In the month of November 2021, new car sales in Mexico have accounted for a total of 82,829 registered units. A result that, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a drop of 13.5%. The Nissan Sentra has been one of the most prominent models. It is located at the top of the ranking of best-selling cars.

The Mexican automobile market has worsened its decline during the month of November 2021. The car sales in Mexico have reached the 82,829 units

enrolled. A volume of registered specimens that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a notable 13.5% decline. There are several factors that influence this negative behavior.

The lack of stock in the dealerships caused by the shortage of semiconductors and microchips in the car factories is being a determining factor in the poor results. Even so, and despite the latest declines, the accumulated figures remain positive. In the period between January and November, new car registrations in Mexico totaled 917,315 units, 8.6% more than in 2020.

The Nissan Versa remains the best-selling car in Mexico

Nissan Versa, the best-selling car in Mexico in November 2021



What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Mexico During the month of November, it presents very interesting surprises and changes compared to previous editions of this list. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads this market with an iron fist. Once again, the Nissan Versa clinches victory.

The second position has been for the Volkswagen Vento, whose deliveries have allowed him to climb numerous positions. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Nissan Sentra, another of the surprises that the sales figures in Mexico have left us during the eleventh month of this year. At the gates of the podium has been the Nissan March.

The Honda City (8th) is another model whose performance should be underlined. It has been able to break into the Top 10 with force and outperform both the Mazda3 Sedan (9th) and the MG5 (10th).

The Honda City has been one of the most outstanding models in the month of November 2021

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in the Mexican market are:

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Nissan versa 4,936 64,780 one two Volkswagen vento 3,673 27,374 6 3 Nissan sentra 2,543 18,869 8 4 Nissan march 1,905 31,893 5 5 Chevrolet aveo 1,755 33,055 3 6 KIA Rio Sedan 1,726 23,227 7 7 KIA Forte Saloon 1,428 13,478 – 8 Honda city 1,360 6,304 – 9 Mazda3 Sedan 1,286 9,322 – 10 MG5 1,285 6,343 –

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Mexican market are:

Ranking Mark Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Nissan 14,525 186,485 one two Volkswagen 8,390 91,377 3 3 Toyota 7,496 80,610 4 4 Chevrolet 7,124 106,258 two 5 KIA 6,800 75,538 5 6 Mazda 4,815 42,195 7 7 Ford 4,314 35,393 9 8 Sling 4,050 39,339 8 9 Chrysler 3,602 42,399 6 10 Suzuki 3,335 29,260 eleven eleven Renault 2,871 24,771 12 12 Hyundai 2,869 33,981 10 13 Morris Garage 2,325 14,138 fifteen 14 Mitsubishi 2,126 14,938 14 fifteen SEAT 1,562 19,466 13 16 Mercedes 1,239 12,729 16 17 Bmw 1,114 11,937 17 18 JAC 903 6,952 twenty-one 19 Peugeot 760 10,491 18 twenty Audi 472 8,831 19 twenty-one Volvo 320 3,021 24 22 MINI 279 3,610 23 23 GMC 275 4,676 22 24 Motornation 233 1,729 26 25 Isuzu 217 972 30 26 Buick 171 1,687 27 27 Lincoln 127 822 32 28 Subaru 115 1,799 25 29 Porsche 86 1,092 29 30 FIAT 83 7,053 twenty 31 Cadillac 81 1,145 28 32 Land rover 55 960 31 33 Infiniti 48 589 3. 4 3. 4 Acura 30 813 33 35 Alfa Romeo eleven 134 35 36 Jaguar 6 111 36 37 Bentley 14 37

Regarding the list of the most popular car brands in Mexico there are also news. Nissan stays ahead. Volkswagen was in second position and, closing the podium, in third place, we have Toyota. The big victim has been KIA, since it has gone from the third position in October to the fifth place.