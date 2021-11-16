Throughout the month of October 2021, new car sales in India have totaled 260,067 units. A result that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a decline of 22.1%. The new Tata Punch has hit Indian dealerships with a bang.

The Indian car market has closed a new month in negative. However, the decline has been moderated. On October 2021 the car sales in India

accounted for a total of 260,067 units traded. A volume of units enrolled that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of time last year, represents a 22.1% drop.

The shortage of stock in dealerships due to the semiconductor crisis is affecting this emerging country in a very important way. After improving the health situation related to the coronavirus pandemic, the internal demand of the Indian market has started a new recovery process. However, the lack of semiconductors necessary for the production of vehicles does not allow such recovery to be reflected in the sales figures.

The Suzuki Alto has been the best-selling car in India in October 2021

Despite the poor result in recent months, the accumulated data continues to be positive. In the period between the months of January and October 2021 new car registrations in India reached 2,578,828 units, 38.26% more compared to 2020.

Suzuki Alto, the best-selling car in India in October 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in India leaves us more than one surprise compared to previous editions of this monthly delivery list. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads this market. Once again, the Suzuki Alto got the win. A result that allows you to continue improving in the accumulated ranking.

The second place went to the Suzuki Baleno which has had a good performance compared to September. This has allowed him to recover a good part of the lost positions. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Suzuki Ertiga. At the gates of the podium is the Suzuki Wagon R and, in fifth position, is the best-selling non-Suzuki model, the Hyundai Venue.

The Hyundai Venue has been the best-selling SUV in India in the month of October

One of the most outstanding models has been, without a doubt, the new Tata Punch. It has just landed in the Indian dealerships and has reaped an excellent result that translates into a more than deserved tenth position. The small SUV segment is in full swing in Indian soil.

Sales by model

The best selling cars in the Indian market are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Maruti-Suzuki Alto 17,389 141,251 4 2 Maruti-Suzuki Baleno 15,573 147,848 1 3 Maruti-Suzuki Ertiga 12,923 93,816 9 4 Maruti-Suzuki Wagon R 12,335 147,270 2 5 Hyundai venue 10,554 89,715 10 6 KIA Seltos 10,488 85,316 12 7 Maruti-Suzuki Eeco 10,320 95,788 7 8 Tata nexon 10,096 85,847 eleven 9 Maruti-Suzuki Swift 9,180 144,823 3 10 Tata punch 8,453 8,453 fifty eleven Maruti-Suzuki Dzire 8,077 97,393 6 12 Maruti-Suzuki Vitara Brezza 8,032 95,671 8 13 Hyundai creta 6,455 107,528 5 14 Mahindra Bolero 6,375 54,567 19 fifteen Toyota Innova Crysta 6,096 44,961 twenty 16 Hyundai i10 grand 6,042 83,898 13 17 KIA Sonet 5,443 70,992 14 18 Tata altroz 5,128 61,710 16 19 Maruti-Suzuki XL6 4,602 32,532 24 twenty Maruti-Suzuki S-Presso 4,442 56,667 17 twenty-one Hyundai i20 Elite 4,414 64,391 fifteen 22 Mahindra XUV300 4,203 39,167 twenty-one 23 Tata tiago 4,040 56,321 18 24 Honda city 3,611 27,723 31 25 Mahindra XUV700 3,407 4,777 56

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Indian market are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Maruti-Suzuki 108,991 1,132,049 1 2 Hyundai 37,021 435,720 2 3 Tata 33,926 266,103 3 4 Mahindra 20,034 164,571 4 5 KIA 16,331 160,071 5 6 Toyota 12,440 106,914 6 7 Renault 8,910 84,696 7 8 Sling 8,108 76,623 8 9 Nissan 3,913 34,581 10 10 Volkswagen 3,077 20,076 12 eleven Skoda 3,065 18,428 13 12 Morris Garage 2,863 35,295 9 13 FCA (FIAT / Jeep) 1,324 9,684 14 14 Citroën 64 537 fifteen fifteen Ford 33,480 eleven

The new Mahindra XUV700 is another of the models that is animating the Indian market

Talking about the most popular car brands in India, the truth is that there is no news on the podium. Suzuki remains in the lead with clear dominance while Hyundai and Tata came in second and third respectively. Despite maintaining its dominance with an iron fist, Suzuki posted the biggest drop in market share. By contrast, the aforementioned Tata and Mahindra, the two big Indian manufacturers, are performing very solvently.