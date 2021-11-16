Throughout the month of October 2021, new car sales in India have totaled 260,067 units. A result that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a decline of 22.1%. The new Tata Punch has hit Indian dealerships with a bang.
The Indian car market has closed a new month in negative. However, the decline has been moderated. On October 2021 the car sales in India
accounted for a total of 260,067 units traded. A volume of units enrolled that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of time last year, represents a 22.1% drop.
The shortage of stock in dealerships due to the semiconductor crisis is affecting this emerging country in a very important way. After improving the health situation related to the coronavirus pandemic, the internal demand of the Indian market has started a new recovery process. However, the lack of semiconductors necessary for the production of vehicles does not allow such recovery to be reflected in the sales figures.
Despite the poor result in recent months, the accumulated data continues to be positive. In the period between the months of January and October 2021 new car registrations in India reached 2,578,828 units, 38.26% more compared to 2020.
Suzuki Alto, the best-selling car in India in October 2021
What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in India leaves us more than one surprise compared to previous editions of this monthly delivery list. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads this market. Once again, the Suzuki Alto got the win. A result that allows you to continue improving in the accumulated ranking.
The second place went to the Suzuki Baleno which has had a good performance compared to September. This has allowed him to recover a good part of the lost positions. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Suzuki Ertiga. At the gates of the podium is the Suzuki Wagon R and, in fifth position, is the best-selling non-Suzuki model, the Hyundai Venue.
One of the most outstanding models has been, without a doubt, the new Tata Punch. It has just landed in the Indian dealerships and has reaped an excellent result that translates into a more than deserved tenth position. The small SUV segment is in full swing in Indian soil.
Sales by model
The best selling cars in the Indian market are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Indian market are:
Talking about the most popular car brands in India, the truth is that there is no news on the podium. Suzuki remains in the lead with clear dominance while Hyundai and Tata came in second and third respectively. Despite maintaining its dominance with an iron fist, Suzuki posted the biggest drop in market share. By contrast, the aforementioned Tata and Mahindra, the two big Indian manufacturers, are performing very solvently.