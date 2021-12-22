In November 2021, new car sales in India totaled 245,262 registered units. A volume that, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a drop of 14.3%. The Suzuki Swift has been one of the most outstanding models since it has recovered many lost positions.
Stock shortage at Indian dealerships has become a heavy drag on sales figures. To this we must add the economic uncertainty derived directly from the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore we should not be surprised by the conservative forecasts for the coming months. Despite the fact that December is usually a good month for new car registrations in India.
Traditionally, with a view to the end of the year, large discounts and promotions are launched to release the available stock. However, the lack of units will make it really difficult to improve the trend that has been dragging on in recent months.
Suzuki Wagon R, the best-selling car in India in November 2021
What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in India presents important news regarding previous editions of this monthly delivery list. The victory has been for the Suzuki Wagon R. This model marketed by the automobile conglomerate Maruti-Suzuki is having a great performance and this has been key to also being the best-selling car in general terms.
The Suzuki Swift was in second position and it becomes one of the most prominent models. Go back to the top of the table. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Suzuki Alto. At the gates of the podium was the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which becomes the best-selling SUV. It has been able to displace the Hyundai Creta.
Sales by model
The best selling cars in the Indian market are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Indian market are:
Talking about the most popular car brands, there are no important news. Suzuki leads strongly while Hyundai and Tata came in second and third respectively.