In November 2021, new car sales in India totaled 245,262 registered units. A volume that, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a drop of 14.3%. The Suzuki Swift has been one of the most outstanding models since it has recovered many lost positions.

The Indian car market has significantly moderated its decline. During the month of November 2021 the car sales in India have reached the 245,262 units enrolled. This result, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a 14.3% decline. The crisis caused by the shortage of semiconductors is being decisive.

Stock shortage at Indian dealerships has become a heavy drag on sales figures. To this we must add the economic uncertainty derived directly from the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore we should not be surprised by the conservative forecasts for the coming months. Despite the fact that December is usually a good month for new car registrations in India.

Suzuki Wagon R, the best-selling car in India in November 2021

Traditionally, with a view to the end of the year, large discounts and promotions are launched to release the available stock. However, the lack of units will make it really difficult to improve the trend that has been dragging on in recent months.

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in India presents important news regarding previous editions of this monthly delivery list. The victory has been for the Suzuki Wagon R. This model marketed by the automobile conglomerate Maruti-Suzuki is having a great performance and this has been key to also being the best-selling car in general terms.

The Suzuki Swift was in second position and it becomes one of the most prominent models. Go back to the top of the table. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Suzuki Alto. At the gates of the podium was the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which becomes the best-selling SUV. It has been able to displace the Hyundai Creta.

The Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the best-selling SUV in India in November 2021

Sales by model

The best selling cars in the Indian market are:

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Maruti-Suzuki Wagon R 16,853 164,123 one two Maruti-Suzuki Swift 14,568 159,391 two 3 Maruti-Suzuki Alto 13,812 155,063 4 4 Maruti-Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,760 106,431 6 5 Hyundai creta 10,300 117,828 5 6 Maruti-Suzuki Baleno 9,931 157,779 3 7 Tata nexon 9,831 95,678 eleven 8 Maruti-Suzuki Eeco 9,571 105,359 8 9 KIA Seltos 8,859 94,175 12 10 Maruti-Suzuki Ertiga 8,752 102,568 9 eleven Maruti-Suzuki Dzire 8,196 105,589 7 12 Hyundai venue 7,932 97,647 10 13 Toyota Innova Crysta 6,300 51,261 twenty 14 Tata punch 6,110 14,563 46 fifteen Maruti-Suzuki Celerio 5,968 27,196 33 16 Hyundai i10 grand 5,466 89,364 13 17 Mahindra Bolero 5,442 60,009 19 18 Tata tiago 4,998 61,319 17 19 KIA Sonet 4,719 75,711 14 twenty Hyundai i20 Elite 4,391 68,782 fifteen twenty-one Mahindra XUV300 4,005 43,172 twenty-one 22 Maruti-Suzuki S-Presso 3,661 60,328 18 23 Mahindra Scorpio 3,370 35,188 25 24 Maruti-Suzuki XL6 3,280 35,812 24 25 Mahindra XUV700 3,207 7,984 51

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Indian market are:

Ranking Mark Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Maruti-Suzuki 109,722 1,241,771 one two Hyundai 37,001 472,721 two 3 Tata 29,780 295,883 3 4 Mahindra 19,400 183,971 4 5 KIA 14,214 174,285 5 6 Toyota 13,002 119,916 6 7 Sling 5,457 82,080 8 8 Renault 5,052 89,748 7 9 Volkswagen 3,154 23,230 12 10 Nissan 2,651 37,232 10 eleven Morris Garage 2,481 37,776 9 12 Skoda 2,196 20,624 13 13 FCA (FIAT / Jeep) 1,052 10,736 14 14 Citroën 100 637 fifteen fifteen Ford 33,480 eleven

Talking about the most popular car brands, there are no important news. Suzuki leads strongly while Hyundai and Tata came in second and third respectively.