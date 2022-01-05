In the last month of last year, 97,365 automobiles were sold in Mexico; the best monthly figure of 2021. However, it is the worst mark for a December since 2009, when 91,961 cars were sold.

The semiconductor crisis ended up weighing down auto sales. However, if you look at the data provided by Inegi, the last peak in car sales occurred in 2016.

Since then, annual sales records have been declining year by year, to the low of 950,063 units in 2020, a pandemic year.

Until November 2021, the production and export of light automobiles in Mexico had decreased for five consecutive months. At an annual rate, local car production plummeted 20.25% in November.

And the association that represents the auto parts industry in Mexico (INA) warned that the global shortage of semiconductors could become even more complicated in 2022 due to the transition to fifth generation technologies in the telecommunications sector; as collected by Reuters last year.