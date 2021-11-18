Sales of new cars in Germany reached 178,683 units sold in October 2021. A volume of registrations that, compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, represents a strong drop of 34.9%. The Volkswagen T-Roc rose as the best-selling car.
Bad news for the German car market which, during the month of October 2021, has aggravated their fall. The car sales in Germany have counted a total of 178,683 units enrolled. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a large 34.9% drop.
Unfortunately, this result, added to that obtained in September, represents a real drag on the accumulated data. In the period between the months of January and October 2021, new car registrations in Germany totaled 2,196,244 units, 5.2% less compared to 2020.
Video comparison of the Volkswagen T-Roc with the Volkswagen T-Cross, the two best-selling SUVs in Germany in October 2021
Volkswagen T-Roc, the best-selling car in Germany in October 2021
What have been the most outstanding models? The truth is that the ranking of best-selling cars in Germany during the month of October presents very important news. And it is that, in the midst of the fall of the German market, there has been a model whose performance has allowed it to rise with victory. The Volkswagen T-Roc has been the best seller. It has been imposed on the almighty Volkswagen Golf, which has fallen to second place. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volkswagen T-Cross.
Outside the podium has been the Ford Focus. It is not unusual to see the Ford compact so high in the ranking. This shows how turbulent these months have been in German dealerships. The Stock shortage caused by the semiconductor crisis is being decisive. In addition, to this must be added the economic uncertainty derived from the health situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Other models that have suffered the same fate are the Mitsubishi Space Star (9th), Opel Mokka (11th) and the Mercedes A-Class (12th). On the other side of the coin we have the Volkswagen up! (15th) and the Volkswagen Passat (22nd). They have been some of the main victims of all the changes that have occurred in the list.
Throughout October, a total of 30,560 electric vehicles were marketed in Germany. The Renault ZOE was the best-selling electric with 2,209 units registered. The Smart EQ ForTwo came second with 2,195 units while third place went to the Volkswagen ID.3 with its 2,145 registrations. During the first ten months of 2021, new electric car registrations accumulated 267,255 units. In the accumulated ranking, the leader is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Volkswagen e-up !.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars on the German market are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the German market are:
Talking about the most popular car brands, there are also news. Volkswagen got another victory while Mercedes took second place and BMW came third. At the gates of the podium is Opel.