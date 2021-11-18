Sales of new cars in Germany reached 178,683 units sold in October 2021. A volume of registrations that, compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, represents a strong drop of 34.9%. The Volkswagen T-Roc rose as the best-selling car.

Bad news for the German car market which, during the month of October 2021, has aggravated their fall. The car sales in Germany have counted a total of 178,683 units enrolled. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a large 34.9% drop.

Unfortunately, this result, added to that obtained in September, represents a real drag on the accumulated data. In the period between the months of January and October 2021, new car registrations in Germany totaled 2,196,244 units, 5.2% less compared to 2020.

Video comparison of the Volkswagen T-Roc with the Volkswagen T-Cross, the two best-selling SUVs in Germany in October 2021

Volkswagen T-Roc, the best-selling car in Germany in October 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? The truth is that the ranking of best-selling cars in Germany during the month of October presents very important news. And it is that, in the midst of the fall of the German market, there has been a model whose performance has allowed it to rise with victory. The Volkswagen T-Roc has been the best seller. It has been imposed on the almighty Volkswagen Golf, which has fallen to second place. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Outside the podium has been the Ford Focus. It is not unusual to see the Ford compact so high in the ranking. This shows how turbulent these months have been in German dealerships. The Stock shortage caused by the semiconductor crisis is being decisive. In addition, to this must be added the economic uncertainty derived from the health situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other models that have suffered the same fate are the Mitsubishi Space Star (9th), Opel Mokka (11th) and the Mercedes A-Class (12th). On the other side of the coin we have the Volkswagen up! (15th) and the Volkswagen Passat (22nd). They have been some of the main victims of all the changes that have occurred in the list.

The Volkswagen Golf has had to settle for second place

Throughout October, a total of 30,560 electric vehicles were marketed in Germany. The Renault ZOE was the best-selling electric with 2,209 units registered. The Smart EQ ForTwo came second with 2,195 units while third place went to the Volkswagen ID.3 with its 2,145 registrations. During the first ten months of 2021, new electric car registrations accumulated 267,255 units. In the accumulated ranking, the leader is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Volkswagen e-up !.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars on the German market are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Volkswagen t-roc 4,486 47,370 3 2 Volkswagen golf 3,843 82,657 1 3 Volkswagen t-cross 3,724 28,999 eleven 4 Ford Focus 3,427 18,427 30 5 Opel corsa 3,384 39,773 5 6 BMW 3 Series 3,161 37,963 6 7 MINI MINI 2,977 34,987 9 8 Ford Kuga 2,692 24,619 twenty 9 Mitsubishi space star 2,656 18,117 32 10 FIAT Ducato 2,635 37,918 7 eleven Opel Mokka 2,625 20,366 27 12 Mercedes A Class 2,586 20,715 26 13 FIAT 500 2,461 27,855 13 14 KIA Ceed 2,452 21,569 23 fifteen Volkswagen up! 2,353 35,980 8 16 Opel Astra 2,282 25,564 fifteen 17 Mercedes GLC 2,260 25,106 19 18 Renault ZOE 2,209 15,965 3. 4 19 Smart EQ ForTwo 2,195 13,956 42 twenty Mercedes E Class 2,180 18,168 31 twenty-one Volkswagen ID.3 2,145 23,684 twenty-one 22 Volkswagen passat 2,116 40,501 4 23 Volkswagen polo 2,036 28,751 12 24 Mercedes GLA 2,006 13,791 43 25 Hyundai kona 1,992 25,437 16

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the German market are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Volkswagen 28,211 421,730 1 2 Mercedes 17,978 183,759 3 3 BMW 17,452 188,901 2 4 Opel 12,204 134,021 5 5 Ford 9,968 108,618 7 6 Audi 8,842 157,081 4 7 Hyundai 8,096 87,869 9 8 Skoda 7,661 124,390 6 9 Renault 7,354 83,205 10 10 KIA 5,898 55,382 13 eleven FIAT 5,394 70,571 eleven 12 SEAT 5,109 96,167 8 13 Toyota 4,855 60,639 12 14 Peugeot 4,261 44,013 14 fifteen Volvo 3,754 35,295 16 16 Mitsubishi 3,635 29,985 twenty 17 Dacia 3,103 30,975 19 18 MINI 2,977 34,987 17 19 Smart 2,758 19,133 25 twenty Porsche 2,688 22,706 23 twenty-one Mazda 2,542 33,409 18 22 Citroën 2,430 37,889 fifteen 23 Nissan 1,550 22,826 22 24 Tesla 1,469 27,439 twenty-one 25 Suzuki 1,450 21,437 24 26 Jeep 1,182 10,899 26 27 Land rover 865 10,040 27 28 Sling 817 6,540 28 29 Subaru 435 3,875 29 30 Lexus 373 2,562 31 31 Polestar 325 1,928 33 32 Alfa Romeo 238 2,548 32 33 Jaguar 185 3,740 30 3. 4 DS 184 1,731 3. 4 35 Ssangyong 137 1,355 35 – (other brands) 2,303 18,779 –

The Renault ZOE was the best-selling electric car in Germany in October 2021

Talking about the most popular car brands, there are also news. Volkswagen got another victory while Mercedes took second place and BMW came third. At the gates of the podium is Opel.