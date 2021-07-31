In June 2021, new car sales in Germany reached 274,152 units. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents an increase of 24.5%. The Volkswagen up !, an electric variant included, had an extraordinary performance.
The German car market has closed a new positive month. In June 2021 the car sales in Germany have reached the 274,152 units, which represents a 24.5% growth
if compared with the result obtained in the same period of the previous year. Growth is significantly moderated. A trend that is expected to continue in the coming months.
The accumulated data is equally good. And it is that, between the months of January and June 2021, new car registrations totaled 1,390,889 units, 14.9% more compared to the first half of 2020.
Video test of the Volkswagen Golf, the best-selling car in Germany during the month of June 2021
Volkswagen Golf, the best-selling car in Germany in June 2021
For the most popular models, the ranking of the best-selling cars in Germany during June he leaves us several surprises and changes to highlight. Now, in what there is no news, it is in the model that leads this market with an iron fist. The Volkswagen Golf got the win one more time. It practically doubled the sales of the next model, the Volkswagen Tiguan, which came second. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volkswagen T-Roc.
At the gates of the podium was another vehicle of the popular German brand. This is the Volkswagen Passat. The Opel Corsa (6th), in addition to being the best-selling utility vehicle, also claims to be the highest-ranked non-Volkswagen model in the ranking. It has performed excellently, which has brought it closer to the Passat records.
Another surprise is found in seventh place. There appears the small and carefree Volkswagen up !, a model that is very much alive in Germany. While in Spain it is only marketed with electrical mechanics, the Volkswagen e-up !, there it has a very wide range. Now, it is undeniable to point out the weight that the electric variant has had in total sales. Of the 4,593 registered units of the up !, a total of 2,788 were of the electric model.
The list of top-selling car brands It presents a composition very similar to that of previous months. Volkswagen remains at the forefront and repeats in first place. The second and third positions went to BMW and Audi respectively.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars on the German market are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the German market are:
The Tesla Model 3 was by far the best-selling electric car on the German market during the month of June. Behind was the aforementioned Volkswagen e-up! and, closing the podium, appears the Volkswagen ID.3 that maintains a good performance. The new ID.4 has lost some prominence.