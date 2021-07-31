In June 2021, new car sales in Germany reached 274,152 units. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents an increase of 24.5%. The Volkswagen up !, an electric variant included, had an extraordinary performance.

The accumulated data is equally good. And it is that, between the months of January and June 2021, new car registrations totaled 1,390,889 units, 14.9% more compared to the first half of 2020.

Volkswagen Golf, the best-selling car in Germany in June 2021



For the most popular models, the ranking of the best-selling cars in Germany during June he leaves us several surprises and changes to highlight. Now, in what there is no news, it is in the model that leads this market with an iron fist. The Volkswagen Golf got the win one more time. It practically doubled the sales of the next model, the Volkswagen Tiguan, which came second. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volkswagen T-Roc.

At the gates of the podium was another vehicle of the popular German brand. This is the Volkswagen Passat. The Opel Corsa (6th), in addition to being the best-selling utility vehicle, also claims to be the highest-ranked non-Volkswagen model in the ranking. It has performed excellently, which has brought it closer to the Passat records.

Another surprise is found in seventh place. There appears the small and carefree Volkswagen up !, a model that is very much alive in Germany. While in Spain it is only marketed with electrical mechanics, the Volkswagen e-up !, there it has a very wide range. Now, it is undeniable to point out the weight that the electric variant has had in total sales. Of the 4,593 registered units of the up !, a total of 2,788 were of the electric model.

The Tesla Model 3 claims to have been the best-selling electric car

The list of top-selling car brands It presents a composition very similar to that of previous months. Volkswagen remains at the forefront and repeats in first place. The second and third positions went to BMW and Audi respectively.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars on the German market are:

Ranking Model Sales Jun’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Jun) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Jun) 1 Volkswagen golf 12,107 54,369 1 2 Volkswagen tiguan 6,656 36,505 2 3 Volkswagen t-roc 6,454 29,973 4 4 Volkswagen passat 5,720 30,664 3 5 Opel corsa 5,209 26,329 5 6 FIAT Ducato 4,731 25,776 6 7 Volkswagen up! 4,593 22,772 9 8 BMW 3 Series 4,556 23,511 8 9 Tesla Model 3 4,462 13,719 24 10 Volkswagen polo 4,188 16,409 16 eleven MINI MINI 4,121 22,761 10 12 FIAT 500 4,015 15,751 19 13 Audi A3 3,692 18,138 12 14 Skoda Octavia 3,595 24,731 7 fifteen SEAT Leon 3,548 16,218 17 16 Hyundai kona 3,500 15,244 twenty-one 17 Volkswagen t-cross 3,490 16,592 14 18 Opel Astra 3,422 16,576 fifteen 19 Ford Kuga 3,409 15,695 twenty Volkswagen transporter 3,366 17,738 13 twenty-one Audi a6 3,229 18,840 eleven 22 Ford Puma 2,838 12,649 28 2. 3 BMW 1 Series 2,801 14,378 22 24 Audi Q3 2,771 12,382 29 25 Audi A4 2,600 15,834 14

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the German market are:

Ranking Model Sales Jun’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Jun) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Jun) 1 Volkswagen 57,159 276,486 1 2 BMW 21,847 118,388 2 3 Audi 20,124 106,397 4 4 Mercedes 17,723 116,646 3 5 Opel 16,535 84,719 5 6 Skoda 15,288 84,541 6 7 SEAT 14,626 65,707 8 8 Ford 11,764 69,781 7 9 Hyundai 11,641 49,205 10 10 Renault 10,407 52,661 9 eleven FIAT 9,364 44,514 eleven 12 Toyota 7,507 34,623 12 13 KIA 6,583 30,632 13 14 Peugeot 5,835 29,360 14 fifteen Citroën 5,350 25,671 fifteen 16 Mazda 4,748 19,323 18 17 Tesla 4,466 13,768 2. 3 18 MINI 4,121 22,761 16 19 Dacia 4,051 17,070 19 twenty Suzuki 3,757 11,129 25 twenty-one Volvo 3,680 22,414 17 22 Mitsubishi 3,665 15,659 twenty 2. 3 Porsche 2,625 14,063 22 24 Nissan 2,443 15,581 twenty-one 25 Smart 1,807 12,253 24 26 Jeep 1,500 6,796 27 27 Land rover 1,085 7,005 26 28 Sling 741 3,344 28 29 Subaru 491 2,349 30 30 Jaguar 449 2,745 29 31 Alfa Romeo 347 1,631 31 32 Lexus 274 1,343 32 33 DS 173 1,040 33 3. 4 Polestar 152 935 3. 4 35 Ssangyong 145 777 35 – (other brands) 1,679 9,572 –

The Tesla Model 3 was by far the best-selling electric car on the German market during the month of June. Behind was the aforementioned Volkswagen e-up! and, closing the podium, appears the Volkswagen ID.3 that maintains a good performance. The new ID.4 has lost some prominence.