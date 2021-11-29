Car sales - Europe - October 2021: Victory of the Peugeot 2008

In the month of October 2021, new car sales in Europe registered a total of 790,652 units, which represents a large drop of 30% when compared to the registrations obtained in the same period of the previous year. In the midst of the decline in the European market, the Peugeot 2008 won its first victory.

The automobile market deepens its decline in October 2021. The car sales in Europe

they accounted for 790,652 units

enrolled during the tenth month of the year. A result that, if compared with that harvested in the same period of the previous year, represents a 30% retracement. There are several factors behind these poor results.

The lack of stock in dealers Due to the shortage of semiconductors in vehicle production centers, it is, to a large extent, the main cause of this drop. Nor should we ignore the economic uncertainty and the health situation derived from the coronavirus pandemic that is hitting Europe again.

The electric car continues to gain ground in Europe

However, despite this new setback, the accumulated data continues to be positive. In the period between January and October 2021 new car registrations in Europe reached 9.85 million units, 2.6% more compared to 2020.

The problems that are being experienced in dealerships are generating very peculiar situations in the automotive sector in Europe. For example, October was the second time in history that the Volkswagen Group did not lead in new car sales. This colossus of the European automotive industry fell to the second position while the first place went to Stellantis. It is the first time that this conglomerate resulting from the merger of FCA and PSA has obtained victory.

Record for SUVs and electric cars

The market share of SUV-type vehicles It went from 40.7% in October 2020 to 46.8% last month. It was a new record. The SUVs are confirmed, once again, as a main part of the “locomotive” that pushes the registrations.

SUV-type vehicles account for the bulk of new car sales in Europe

Throughout October the Registrations of electric cars and plug-in hybrids totaled 181,300 units, which represents 22.9% of the total volume. It is a new monthly record. In contrast, diesel-powered vehicles continue to fight to avoid their complete collapse. The market share of these models is 19%.

Peugeot 2008, the best-selling car in Europe in October 2021

Regarding the 10 best-selling cars in Europe During the month of October there are very important news regarding previous editions of this list. The victory was for the Peugeot 2008. It was the first time that Peugeot’s small SUV has led the European market. At a considerable distance, in second place, there is the Renault Clio. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Peugeot 208.

Video test of the Dacia Sandero, one of the best-selling cars in Europe

At the gates of the podium was the Dacia Sandero. By the way, make a special mention of two models. On the one hand to the FIAT Panda for the sixth position obtained and, on the other hand, to the Volkswagen Golf, which has been left out of the Top 10.

The 10 best-selling cars in Europe in October 2021

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 1 Peugeot 2008 18,836 2 Renault clio 14,296 3 Peugeot 208 13,888 4 Dacia sandero 13,691 5 FIAT / Abarth 500 13,004 6 FIAT Panda 12,623 7 Ford Focus 12,578 8 Hyundai tucson 12,089 9 Volkswagen t-roc 11,948 10 Citroën C3 11,505

Ford Kuga remains Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid

Ford Kuga, the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Europe in October 2021



The list of top 10 best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Europe In the tenth month of 2021 it also presents news. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads this category. The Ford Kuga was, once again, the best seller. The Peugeot 3008 regained second position and the Volvo XC40 was third. In addition, the Mercedes A-Class returns to the top of the table.

The 10 best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Europe in October 2021

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 1 Ford Kuga 3,778 2 Peugeot 3008 3,703 3 Volvo XC40 2,936 4 Mercedes A Class 2,606 5 Hyundai tucson 2,368 6 Volvo XC60 2,237 7 BMW 3 Series 2,233 8 BMW X5 2,120 9 Mercedes GLC 2,012 10 Toyota RAV4 1,996

The Renault ZOE was the best-selling electric car in Europe in October 2021

Renault ZOE, the best-selling electric car in Europe in October 2021



What was the best-selling electric car in Europe in October? The Renault ZOE got the victory. The Volkswagen ID.3 came second and the small and affordable Dacia Spring took third place. At the gates of the podium is the Skoda Enyaq.

The 10 best-selling electric cars in Europe in October 2021

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 1 Renault ZOE 6,438 2 Volkswagen ID.3 5,539 3 Dacia spring 5,277 4 Skoda Enyaq 5,166 5 Volkswagen ID.4 4,847 6 FIAT 500 4,344 7 KIA e-Niro 4,237 8 Peugeot e-208 4,117 9 Hyundai IONIQ 5 3,286 10 Smart EQ ForTwo 3,235

The absence of Tesla in the Top 10 is strikingly striking. Even more so when the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling car in Europe in September. Both the Model 3 and Model Y have run out of steam.