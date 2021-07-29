In June 2021, new car sales in Europe have accumulated a total of 1,268,683 units. A figure that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a growth of 13%. The Tesla Model 3 has been the most outstanding car, bordering on a victory that would have been historic.

The automobile market has significantly moderated its growth. Throughout the month of June 2021 the car sales in Europe they have accounted 1,268,683 units. This result, compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, translates into a small but relevant 13% rise. Now, if we put aside the so-called “coronavirus factor”, we will find that it is an unreal growth.

In June 2020, commercial activity was still recovering in much of Europe due to the closure imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. That is why if we put our sights on 2019, when the pandemic had not made an appearance, the indicated rise becomes a drop of 14%. This situation carries over to the accumulated data.

Car sales in Europe have grown by 13% in June 2021

Between the months of January and June 2021 new car registrations in Europe reached 6.41 million units, 27% more compared to 2020 and 23% less compared to the first half of 2019. But, in the middle of this conjuncture, there are certain segments that maintain a clear upward trend, having become a particular “locomotive” that sustains a certain level of demand.

Electric cars and plug-in hybrids gain ground

In the so-called category low emission cars electric cars and plug-in hybrids are included. During the month of June they continued with their particular progression. They have registered a new record total market share of 18.5%. Electric sales reached 126,000 units, while plug-in hybrid registrations totaled 104,000 units respectively.

The most prominent car brands in the electric market were FIAT, Tesla, Skoda, Volkswagen and Ford. For their part, CUPRA, Jeep, Volkswagen, Renault and SEAT stood out in the plug-in hybrids category.

The SUV-type vehicles accounted for most of the registrations of new cars. A total of the 44.2% registered cars were of this nature. Subcompacts and compact were at a very important distance with 18.2% and 15.1% respectively.

The Volkswagen Golf was the best-selling car in Europe in June 2021

Volkswagen Golf, the best-selling car in Europe in June 2021

The ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Europe During June it has left us many surprises compared to previous editions of this list. The victory was, once again, for the Volkswagen Golf. However, at a very short distance, in second position, the Tesla Model 3 appears. Despite its status as a 100% electric vehicle, it has come close to achieving a historic victory. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Dacia Sandero, one of the best cheap cars. By the way, the best-selling SUV was the Volkswagen T-Roc.

The 10 best-selling cars in Europe in June 2021

Ranking Model Sales Jun’21 1 Volkswagen golf 27,247 2 Tesla Model 3 25,697 3 Dacia sandero 22,764 4 Renault clio 22,254 5 FIAT 500 22,179 6 Toyota yaris 21,698 7 Volkswagen t-roc 21,576 8 Opel corsa 21,124 9 Renault Captur 20,168 10 Volkswagen polo 18,789

The Ford Kuga was the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Europe in June 2021

Ford Kuga, the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Europe in June 2021



Regarding the top-selling plug-in hybrid cars, the Ford Kuga remained at the top of the ranking. The Audi A3 has surprised with a second place since compared to previous months it has climbed numerous positions. Third place goes to the Peugeot 3008. A special mention should also be made of the CUPRA Formentor’s entry into the Top 10.

The 10 best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Europe in June 2021

Ranking Model Sales Jun’21 1 Ford Kuga 6,331 2 Audi A3 3,884 3 Peugeot 3008 3,846 4 BMW 3 Series 3,757 5 Volvo XC40 3,655 6 SEAT Leon 3,536 7 CUPRA Formentor 3,376 8 Renault Captur 3,323 9 Volkswagen golf 3,041 10 BMW X5 2,782

Tesla Model 3, the best-selling electric car in Europe in June 2021



The Tesla Model 3 has led with an iron fist the ranking of the 10 best-selling electric cars in Europe during the sixth month of 2021. The registrations of its main competitor, the Renault ZOE, more than doubled. Once again, he had to settle for second place. And closing the podium we have the Volkswagen ID.3 with a magnificent result. The MG ZS EV has garnered a very significant number of registrations, earning it a notorious 10th place.

The 10 best-selling electric cars in Europe in June 2021

Ranking Model Sales Jun’21 1 Tesla Model 3 25,476 2 Renault ZOE 8,217 3 Volkswagen ID.3 6,999 4 Volkswagen ID.4 6,315 5 Skoda Enyaq iV 5,949 6 FIAT 500 4,983 7 Hyundai kona 4,518 8 KIA e-Niro 4,268 9 Peugeot e-208 3,869 10 MG ZS EV 3,361

Since the beginning of the year, new car sales in Europe have shown some signs of recovery. However, the continuing impact of the pandemic continues to significantly affect the growth of registrations. The next few months, especially August, will be decisive to be able to reverse this situation.