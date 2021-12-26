New car sales in Colombia have closed the month of November 2021 with a total of 23,619 units registered. A volume that, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a growth of 5.7%. The Mazda2 has been one of the most prominent models.
The Colombian automobile market has significantly moderated its growth. Throughout the month of November 2021 the car sales in Colombia have reported a total of 23,619 units enrolled. This result, compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, translates into a 5.7% rise. While the uptrend has eased, it is still a fantastic result.
Colombian concessionaires, as in the rest of the American markets, must deal with the lack of stock caused by the shortage of semiconductors and microchips. Some necessary components for the manufacture of automobiles. However, the South American country holds the type. The accumulated data is even more relevant. In the period between January and November 2021 new car registrations in Colombia harvested 225,194 units, 39.2% more than in 2020.
Renault Duster, the best-selling car in Colombia in November 2021
What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Colombia during November it brings important surprises and changes compared to previous editions of this monthly delivery list. The victory has been for the Renault Duster. Recall that the Dacia SUV is sold in the Colombian market under the Renault brand. There he enjoys great popularity.
The KIA Picanto was in second position and closing the podium, in third place, we have the Mazda CX-30. At the gates of the podium has been one of the models that has had the best performance in November, the Mazda2. Its sales have grown more than 90% compared to last year. The Suzuki Swift (6th) also had a great result, being able to overtake the Suzuki Vitara (7th).
On the other side of the coin, there are several models that have been the main victims of all these changes that have occurred. The Renault Kwid (11th) and the Renault (12th) have dropped numerous positions compared to these past months.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in Colombia are:
Sales by brand
The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Colombia are:
The list of the most popular car brands in Colombia it also presents news. Now, in what there are no changes is in the firm that leads this market with an iron fist. Renault achieved a new victory while Chevrolet slipped into second position and Suzuki closed the podium with a remarkable third place.