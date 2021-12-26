New car sales in Colombia have closed the month of November 2021 with a total of 23,619 units registered. A volume that, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a growth of 5.7%. The Mazda2 has been one of the most prominent models.

The Colombian automobile market has significantly moderated its growth. Throughout the month of November 2021 the car sales in Colombia have reported a total of 23,619 units enrolled. This result, compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, translates into a 5.7% rise. While the uptrend has eased, it is still a fantastic result.

Colombian concessionaires, as in the rest of the American markets, must deal with the lack of stock caused by the shortage of semiconductors and microchips. Some necessary components for the manufacture of automobiles. However, the South American country holds the type. The accumulated data is even more relevant. In the period between January and November 2021 new car registrations in Colombia harvested 225,194 units, 39.2% more than in 2020.

Renault Duster, the best-selling car in Colombia in November 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Colombia during November it brings important surprises and changes compared to previous editions of this monthly delivery list. The victory has been for the Renault Duster. Recall that the Dacia SUV is sold in the Colombian market under the Renault brand. There he enjoys great popularity.

The KIA Picanto was in second position and closing the podium, in third place, we have the Mazda CX-30. At the gates of the podium has been one of the models that has had the best performance in November, the Mazda2. Its sales have grown more than 90% compared to last year. The Suzuki Swift (6th) also had a great result, being able to overtake the Suzuki Vitara (7th).

On the other side of the coin, there are several models that have been the main victims of all these changes that have occurred. The Renault Kwid (11th) and the Renault (12th) have dropped numerous positions compared to these past months.

The KIA Picanto remains the best-selling urban car in Colombia

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Colombia are:

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Renault duster 1,106 8,139 3 two KIA Picanto 1,009 8,984 two 3 Mazda cx-30 1,001 10,404 one 4 Mazda2 883 5,092 9 5 Renault stepway 765 7,655 5 6 Suzuki swift 761 3,149 19 7 Suzuki vitara 722 4,603 12 8 Chevrolet onix 718 4,683 eleven 9 Chevrolet tracker 635 3,278 17 10 Chevrolet joy 632 5,945 8 eleven Renault kwid 548 7,995 4 12 Renault sandero 439 6,551 6 13 Nissan np300 frontier 421 5,015 10 14 Nissan kicks 411 3,428 fifteen fifteen Ford ranger 395 2,669 23 16 Ford escape 375 2,035 29 17 Toyota hilux 374 3,141 twenty 18 Volkswagen Gol 340 3,190 18 19 Toyota corolla cross 340 3,056 twenty-one twenty Nissan versa 327 3,400 16 twenty-one Toyota fortuner 317 2,401 27 22 Renault logan 314 6,414 7 23 Chevrolet beat 292 3,581 14 24 KIA Sportage 278 1,988 30 25 Nissan march 249 2,983 22

Sales by brand

The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Colombia are:

Ranking Mark Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Renault 3,566 43,908 one two Chevrolet 3,250 30,358 two 3 Suzuki 2,223 12,644 7 4 Mazda 2,165 22,179 3 5 KIA 1,783 15,587 6 6 Nissan 1,736 18,657 4 7 Toyota 1,668 17,270 5 8 Volkswagen 1,420 12,538 8 9 Ford 1,103 6,811 9 10 Hyundai 846 6,592 10 eleven Photon 353 3,400 12 12 JAC 275 2,571 14 13 Mercedes 264 3,446 eleven 14 Bmw 256 3,055 13 fifteen Sling 237 1,797 16 16 Peugeot 225 1,711 17 17 Jeep 213 1,377 twenty 18 Hino 206 2,221 fifteen 19 JMC 135 1,304 22 twenty Citroën 132 1,588 18 twenty-one Changan 126 921 27 22 FIAT 119 778 30 23 Volvo 107 1,045 24 24 Audi 97 1,397 19 25 Mitsubishi 97 888 28 26 DFSK 96 1,018 25 27 Kenworth 91 1,346 twenty-one 28 Subaru 55 1,088 23 29 International Four. Five 954 26 30 SEAT 14 880 29 – (other brands) 716 5,865 –

The list of the most popular car brands in Colombia it also presents news. Now, in what there are no changes is in the firm that leads this market with an iron fist. Renault achieved a new victory while Chevrolet slipped into second position and Suzuki closed the podium with a remarkable third place.