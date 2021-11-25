Car sales - China - October 2021: Victory of the Nissan Sylphy

In October 2021, new car sales in China totaled 2,007,000 registered units. A result that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a fall of 5.0%. The Nissan Sylphy has been the best-selling car.

The Asian Giant has moderated its decline. The car sales in China have closed last month of October 2021 with a total of 2,007,000 units

traded. A volume of registrations that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a 5.0% retracement. The lack of stock caused by the shortage of microchips in vehicle production centers is one of the main causes.

The microchip crisis is global in scope. However, China is showing great strength and it takes a quick glance at the sales figures to see that it is weathering the storm much better than other auto markets. Furthermore, and despite the falls in recent months, the accumulated data continues to be positive.

Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, the best-selling electric car in China in October 2021

In the period between January and October 2021, new car registrations in China totaled 16,871,000 units, an 8.8% increase compared to 2020. If there is not a total collapse, the Chinese market has everything to face to close this year with notable growth compared to the year marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The commercial vehicle sales They closed October with 326,000 units registered, which has meant a 29.7% drop compared to the same month last year. Between January and October, registrations of this type of vehicles harvested 4,099,000 units, 2.5% less than in the previous year.

The electric car continues to gain followers in China

The so-called New Energy Vehicles (NEV) continue their unstoppable growth. Remember that this category includes both electric cars (BEV) What plug-in hybrids (PHEV). In October, 366,000 new energy vehicles were marketed, 142.2% more than in 2020. Of this volume, 298,000 were electric (+ 139.4%) and 67,000 plug-in hybrids (+ 155.5%).

Video test of the Tesla Model Y, one of the most popular electric cars in China

Throughout the first ten months of 2021, sales of NEV vehicles in China accumulated 2,413,000 registered units, 189% more than in 2020. This number of registrations, 1,979,000 were electric (+ 139.4%) and 434,000 of plug-in hybrids (+ 155.5%).

Nissan Sylphy, the best-selling car in China in October 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in China

in October he leaves us several news regarding past editions of this monthly list. The victory is for the Nissan Sylphy, which once again regains the leadership that it also maintains in the accumulated ranking. The Second place goes to the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, which in turn becomes the best-selling electric car. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Wuling Hongguang.

At the gates of the podium has been the Volkswagen Lavida, which generally maintains a constant performance. Just behind, in fifth place, appears the Tesla Model 3, which regains lost positions. The new Tesla Model Y (10th) has lost steam compared to September. By the way, it should be noted the BYD Qin Plus (9th) which has had a great performance.

Mitsubishi Airtrek, a new electric SUV created by and for China

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in China are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Nissan sylphy 39,806 408,033 1 2 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV 39,128 325,166 2 3 Wuling Hongguang 37,943 182,625 12 4 Volkswagen lavida 35,124 310,678 3 5 Tesla Model 3 28,853 216,583 9 6 Haval H6 27,341 295,208 4 7 Volkswagen sagitar 27,180 190,916 10 8 Toyota Camry 26,121 164,228 fifteen 9 BYD Qin Plus 25,908 117,369 35 10 Tesla Model Y 25,538 132,814 26 eleven Buick Excelle GT 25,432 220,934 7 12 BYD Song 23,313 153,407 19 13 Honda accord 22,201 155,820 18 14 Toyota RAV4 21,026 163,519 16 fifteen Volkswagen bora 20,925 216,676 8 16 Changan CS75 20,539 246,045 6 17 Changan CS55 20,233 106,194 47 18 Toyota Corolla 19,738 259,422 5 19 Honda Civic 18,416 115,333 36 twenty Volkswagen tiguan 18,034 131,837 27 twenty-one Honda XR-V 17,846 148,648 22 22 Geely EC7 17,585 158,481 17 23 Mercedes EL Class 17,565 112,846 38 24 Geely Boyue 17,352 188,535 eleven 25 MG ZS 17,256 98,727 51

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by manufacturers in China are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Volkswagen 197,496 1,704,379 1 2 Sling 140,951 1,217,283 3 3 Toyota 133,170 1,301,391 2 4 Wuling 93,609 596,932 9 5 BYD 88,898 534,861 12 6 Geely 86,290 845,563 5 7 Changan 85,331 855,956 4 8 Buick 82,103 656,678 7 9 Nissan 80,156 818,708 6 10 Chery 69,634 541,943 eleven eleven Haval 62,593 606,451 8 12 Mercedes 56,580 488,202 14 13 Tesla 54,391 349,397 16 14 BMW 52,709 557,044 10 fifteen Roewe 51,276 301,371 18 16 Morris Garage 50,326 315,976 17 17 GAC 47,504 350,718 fifteen 18 Dongfeng 46,294 300,316 19 19 FAW 41,643 291,066 twenty twenty Audi 37,651 523,502 13 twenty-one Hongqi 35,009 236,012 22 22 Baojun 30,827 190,612 25 23 Chevrolet 28,404 190,717 24 24 Ford 26,323 199,136 23 25 Hyundai 25,755 286,930 twenty-one 26 Lynk & Co 22,930 170,890 27 27 Cadillac 21,500 186,524 26 28 Cos 16,964 168,644 28 29 Jetta 16,136 143,023 30 30 Mazda 16,003 148,036 29 31 Dude 15,804 104,534 3. 4 32 KIA 13,323 125,251 31 33 Pray 13,235 97,966 35 3. 4 Jetour 11,136 114,685 32 35 Xpeng 10,138 66,542 39 36 Sehol 9,763 97,644 36 37 Volvo 9,204 112,844 33 38 Little 8,654 26,081 54 39 BAIC 8,205 65,776 40 40 Venucia 8,162 54,263 43 41 Net 8,107 49,534 Four. Five 42 LI Auto 7,649 62,919 41 43 Skoda 7,601 44,001 46 44 Lincoln 6,713 68,388 38 Four. Five Mitsubishi 6,700 51,282 44 46 Bestune 6,632 54,696 42 47 Citroën 5,371 25,914 55 48 Weltmeister 5,025 34,068 49 49 Maxus 4,690 40,810 47 fifty Levdeo 4,107 22,297 56

Talking about the most popular car brands in China there are no big changes. What’s more, the podium remains unchanged. The first position is for Volkswagen while Honda was second and Toyota in third position. Wuling was the best-selling Chinese brand in October. It beat BYD and Geely, its main rivals.