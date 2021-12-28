In November 2021, new car sales in China reached 2,192,000 units, representing a 4.7% drop compared to the data for the same period last year. The MG ZS has been one of the best-selling models. Morris Garage’s very interesting SUV has broken into the Top 10 with force.

The Chinese car market reports a new month down. In November 2021 the car sales in China have achieved a total of 2,192,000 units

enrolled, which represents a 4.7% drop if it is compared with the data harvested in the same period of time of the previous year. The lack of stock in the dealerships is being decisive in these bad results that have been registered.

Despite the falls in recent months, the accumulated data continues to be positive. In the period between January and November 2021 new car registrations in China totaled 19,060,000 units, 7.1% more than in 2020. The shortage of semiconductors and microchips in vehicle production centers is the main cause of the shortage of cars in dealerships and, therefore, commercial activity is suffering.

Wuling’s Hongguang Mini EV is the best-selling electric car in China

Sales of commercial vehicles in the Chinese territory show worse figures. 330,000 units were registered in November, 30.3% less than in the eleventh month of last year. Between January and November 2021, commercial vehicle registrations obtained 4,429,000 units, which represents a decrease of 5.3% compared to the previous year.

Electric car sales in China continue to grow

Despite the new setback that the Chinese car market has suffered, the electric vehicle continues its unstoppable growth in the Asian Giant. In the New Energy Vehicle Sales (NEVS) category, the 100% electric and plug-in hybrid car registrations.

In November, sales of NEVS vehicles harvested 427,000 registered units, 125.9% more than in 2020. And up to November, that is, so far this year, there have been 2,837,000 registrations of NEVS cars, 177, 6% more than in 2020.

The Volkswagen Lavida was the best-selling car in China in November 2021

If we go one step further and break down these sales figures by type of vehicle, we find that the 100% electric car is the main protagonist. The electric car sales in China during November they reached 339,000 registrations, 116.1% more than in the same month of the previous year. Between January and November, 2,318,000 electric cars were registered, 185.3% more than in 2020.

On the other hand, and although plug-in hybrid car sales report lower amounts of enrollments, continue to show significant growth. Only in November 88,000 plug-in hybrids were sold, which translates into a growth of 174% when compared to the previous year. Until November, accumulated sales of plug-in hybrids totaled 519,000 units, 147.6% more than in the previous year.

Volkswagen Lavida, the best-selling car in China in November 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in China

During November it leaves us several surprises compared to previous editions of this monthly list. The Volkswagen Lavida got the win. At a small distance stood the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV with a remarkable second position which, in turn, allows it to be, once again, the best-selling electric car in China. The third place went to the Nissan Sylphy.

At the gates of the podium was the Wuling Hongguang. One of the most prominent models has been the MG ZS (8th). It has been able to, in a single month, climb numerous positions and be able to be within the Top 10. The very interesting Morris Garage SUV, which has recently been put on sale in Spain with a gasoline engine, is being a success among Chinese drivers .

The Nissan Sylphy, so far this year, is the best-selling car in China

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in China are:

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Volkswagen lavida 46,913 357,591 3 two Wuling Hongguang Mini EV 45,576 370,742 two 3 Nissan sylphy 45,399 453,432 one 4 Wuling Hongguang 34,904 217,529 10 5 Haval H6 32,443 327,651 4 6 Toyota Corolla 31,290 290,712 5 7 BYD Qin Plus 28,151 145,520 29 8 MG ZS 27,683 126,410 39 9 Honda Civic 27,368 142,701 31 10 Tesla Model Y 26,759 159,573 23 eleven Tesla Model 3 26,100 159,573 23 12 Toyota Camry 25,341 189,569 fifteen 13 BYD Song 25,077 178,484 19 14 Honda accord 25,049 180,869 18 fifteen Geely EC7 23,186 181,667 17 16 Toyota levin 22,911 200,929 13 17 Buick GL8 21,554 149,175 27 18 Volkswagen sagitar 21,212 212,128 eleven 19 MG5 20,895 120,284 46 twenty Buick Excelle GT 20,676 241,610 8 twenty-one Changan CS75 20,654 266,699 6 22 Chery tiggo 8 20,264 142,411 32 23 Changan CS55 20,033 126,227 41 24 Toyota RAV4 19,184 182,703 16 25 Nissan qashqai 18,988 141,591 3. 4

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by manufacturers in China are:

Ranking Mark Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Volkswagen 214,719 1,919,098 one two Toyota 167,701 1,469,092 two 3 Sling 161,565 1,378,848 3 4 Geely 104,168 949,731 4 5 Wuling 101,220 698,152 8 6 BYD 97,242 632,103 10 7 Nissan 93,508 912,216 6 8 Chery 82,283 624,226 eleven 9 Buick 81,137 737,815 7 10 Changan 78,833 934,789 5 eleven Morris Garage 69,848 385,824 17 12 Haval 69,170 675,621 9 13 Audi 54,157 577,659 13 14 Mercedes 53,128 541,330 14 fifteen Tesla 52,859 402,256 fifteen 16 GAC 50,618 401,336 16 17 Dongfeng 47,906 348,222 18 18 Bmw 45,514 602,558 12 19 Chevrolet 35,072 225,789 23 twenty Hyundai 33,302 320,232 twenty twenty-one Roewe 32,447 333,818 19 22 FAW 28,919 319,985 twenty-one 23 Hongqi 25,468 261,480 22 24 Lynk & Co 25,004 195,894 27 25 Ford 23,754 222,890 24 26 Cadillac 20,817 207,341 25 27 Jetour 19,256 133,941 32 28 Dude 16,394 120,928 3. 4 29 Pray 16,136 114,102 35 30 Xpeng 15,613 82,155 37 31 Jetta 15,001 158,024 30 32 Mazda 14,676 162,712 29 33 Cos 14,552 183,196 28 3. 4 Volvo 14,551 127,395 33 35 Sehol 14,279 111,923 36 36 LI Auto 13,485 76,404 39 37 KIA 12,301 137,552 31 38 Venucia 11,384 65,647 42 39 Child 10,878 80,940 38 40 Net 10,013 59,547 43 41 Baojun 9,069 199,681 26 42 BAIC 8,257 74,033 41 43 Citroën 8,245 34,159 51 44 Skoda 7,800 51,801 46 Four. Five Mitsubishi 7,712 58,994 44 46 Lincoln 7,476 75,864 40 47 Maxus 7,263 48,073 47 48 Little 5,715 31,796 55 49 Leapmotor 5,628 37,099 fifty fifty Weltmeister 5,027 39,095 49

Regarding the list of most popular car brands in China, there are also news. Volkswagen remains at the forefront of the market and achieves another victory. However, Toyota slips into second place while Honda closes the podium with a remarkable third place. Geely came in fourth, so it can boast of being the best-selling Chinese brand.