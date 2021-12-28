In November 2021, new car sales in China reached 2,192,000 units, representing a 4.7% drop compared to the data for the same period last year. The MG ZS has been one of the best-selling models. Morris Garage’s very interesting SUV has broken into the Top 10 with force.
enrolled, which represents a 4.7% drop if it is compared with the data harvested in the same period of time of the previous year. The lack of stock in the dealerships is being decisive in these bad results that have been registered.
Despite the falls in recent months, the accumulated data continues to be positive. In the period between January and November 2021 new car registrations in China totaled 19,060,000 units, 7.1% more than in 2020. The shortage of semiconductors and microchips in vehicle production centers is the main cause of the shortage of cars in dealerships and, therefore, commercial activity is suffering.
Sales of commercial vehicles in the Chinese territory show worse figures. 330,000 units were registered in November, 30.3% less than in the eleventh month of last year. Between January and November 2021, commercial vehicle registrations obtained 4,429,000 units, which represents a decrease of 5.3% compared to the previous year.
Electric car sales in China continue to grow
Despite the new setback that the Chinese car market has suffered, the electric vehicle continues its unstoppable growth in the Asian Giant. In the New Energy Vehicle Sales (NEVS) category, the 100% electric and plug-in hybrid car registrations.
In November, sales of NEVS vehicles harvested 427,000 registered units, 125.9% more than in 2020. And up to November, that is, so far this year, there have been 2,837,000 registrations of NEVS cars, 177, 6% more than in 2020.
If we go one step further and break down these sales figures by type of vehicle, we find that the 100% electric car is the main protagonist. The electric car sales in China during November they reached 339,000 registrations, 116.1% more than in the same month of the previous year. Between January and November, 2,318,000 electric cars were registered, 185.3% more than in 2020.
On the other hand, and although plug-in hybrid car sales report lower amounts of enrollments, continue to show significant growth. Only in November 88,000 plug-in hybrids were sold, which translates into a growth of 174% when compared to the previous year. Until November, accumulated sales of plug-in hybrids totaled 519,000 units, 147.6% more than in the previous year.
Volkswagen Lavida, the best-selling car in China in November 2021
What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in China
During November it leaves us several surprises compared to previous editions of this monthly list. The Volkswagen Lavida got the win. At a small distance stood the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV with a remarkable second position which, in turn, allows it to be, once again, the best-selling electric car in China. The third place went to the Nissan Sylphy.
At the gates of the podium was the Wuling Hongguang. One of the most prominent models has been the MG ZS (8th). It has been able to, in a single month, climb numerous positions and be able to be within the Top 10. The very interesting Morris Garage SUV, which has recently been put on sale in Spain with a gasoline engine, is being a success among Chinese drivers .
Regarding the list of most popular car brands in China, there are also news. Volkswagen remains at the forefront of the market and achieves another victory. However, Toyota slips into second place while Honda closes the podium with a remarkable third place. Geely came in fourth, so it can boast of being the best-selling Chinese brand.