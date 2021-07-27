The Chinese car market worsened its decline in June 2021. Car sales in China totaled 1,555,000 units. A figure that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a decline of 13.7%. However, the electric car, maintains its upward trend.

The car sales in China have fallen for the second month in a row. The spectacular growth streak that had been dragging the world’s leading car market is now history. Throughout the month of June 2021 a total of 1,555,000 units, which compared to the volume obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a 13.7% decrease.

Despite these two consecutive months of declines, the accumulated data continues to be positive. In the period between January and June new car registrations in China totaled 9,840,000 units, 26.8% more compared to the first half of 2020.

Volkswagen Tiguan X, an SUV Coupe destined for the Chinese market

The situation that commercial vehicles go through is very similar to that of passenger cars. In the sixth month of 2021, commercial registrations reported 388,000 units, 26.3% less if compared to June of the previous year. Between January and June, sales of commercial vehicles stood at 2,730,000 units. This result represents an increase of 15.7%.

While the June decline is significant, from the China Automobile Manufacturers Association (CAAM), it is anticipated close 2021 with a growth of 9.5% and more than 22 million units sold, which would end a streak of three consecutive years of decline.

The electric car continues to gain ground in China

Despite the general decline in the Chinese market, the electric car maintains its upward trend. The so-called New Energy Vehicles, a category that includes plug-in hybrids and 100% electric, accounted for 241,000 units sold in June, 153.4% ​​more than last year. And during the first semester 1,140,000 units have been accumulated, 217.4% more compared to the previous year.

Forecasts indicate that car sales in China will close 2021 positively

Both electric cars and plug-in hybrids have posted significant increases. In the case of 100% electric cars, 198,000 units were sold in June, 163.8% more than in the same month of the previous year. And during the first half of 2021, electricity sales accumulated 941,000 units (+ 244.1%). As for plug-in hybrids, 44,000 units were sold in June, 115.1% more than in 2020. Throughout the first half, sales of plug-in hybrids stood at 199,000 units, 132.5% more compared to the first half of the previous year.