Car Sales - Brazil - October 2021: The Fiat Argo leads

In October 2021, new car sales in Brazil totaled 119,315 units, which compared to the result obtained in the same period of the previous year represents a drop of 29.17%. The FIAT Argo has regained the lead by becoming the best-selling car.

The Brazilian market does not go back. Enrollments continue to decline. During the past month of October 2021 the car sales in Brazil have reached the 119,315 units traded. A result that, if compared with that obtained in the same period of the previous year, translates into an important 29.17% decrease. The lack of stock caused by the semiconductor shortage crisis is being decisive.

Despite this poor result obtained in the tenth month, the accumulated data is still positive. In the period between January and October new car registrations totaled 1,275,878 units, 2.62% more with respect to 2020. However, and if this trend continues, the most foreseeable thing is that the year will end in negative.

The Jeep Renegade is a bestseller in the Brazilian market

FIAT Argo, the best-selling car in Brazil in October 2021

What are the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Brazil During October it presents important and interesting news compared to previous editions of this list. The FIAT Argo gets a clear victory and, in this way, it is once again at the forefront of the Brazilian market. Recall that in September the title of best-selling car went to Hyundai.

The second place went to the Jeep Renegade and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Jeep Compass. It has been a good month for the Jeep brand whose SUVs concentrate a good part of the sales of new cars. And on the verge of the podium, by a small margin, has been the Volkswagen T-Cross, which continues to perform well.

The Hyundai HB20 (5th) has been one of the main victims of all these changes that have occurred. Chevrolet models are still in the process of restoring normalcy. The last few months have been really difficult due to the aforementioned lack of microchips in vehicle production centers.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Brazil are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 FIAT Argo 8,381 73,795 1 2 Jeep renegade 6,723 65,393 3 3 Jeep compass 6,097 58,955 5 4 Volkswagen t-cross 6,008 51,008 9 5 Hyundai hb20 5,844 72,989 2 6 Hyundai creta 5,492 52,622 7 7 Chevrolet onix 5,157 52,771 6 8 Volkswagen Gol 5,039 51,035 8 9 Chevrolet onix plus 4,494 38,081 eleven 10 Chevrolet tracker 4,151 36,748 12 eleven Volkswagen nivus 3,485 33,905 13 12 Honda hr-v 3,381 31,843 fifteen 13 Toyota Corolla 3,014 33,468 14 14 Toyota corolla cross 2,999 26,214 17 fifteen Volkswagen voyage 2,968 20,648 19 16 FIAT Mobi 2,945 62,465 4 17 FIAT Cronos 2,816 19,807 twenty 18 Renault kwid 2,655 42,431 10 19 Nissan kicks 2,337 30,392 16 twenty Peugeot 208 2,270 12,876 29 twenty-one Hyundai HB20S 1,716 20,681 18 22 Volkswagen taos 1,682 5,334 Four. Five 23 Honda Civic 1,657 15,664 27 24 Volkswagen Fox / Fox Cross 1,596 17,553 26 25 Citroën C4 Cactus 1,556 14,374 28

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in Brazil are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Volkswagen 23,485 224,914 1 2 FIAT 15,807 192,526 2 3 Chevrolet 15,291 148,108 4 4 Jeep 13,232 124,962 5 5 Hyundai 13,195 150,144 3 6 Toyota 8,865 103,403 6 7 Sling 6,588 68,513 8 8 Renault 6,051 86,742 7 9 CAOA Chery 4,526 32,365 10 10 Nissan 3,491 43,560 9 eleven Peugeot 2,611 19,012 eleven 12 Citroën 1,560 14,722 13 13 BMW 1,181 12,165 14 14 Volvo 635 6,683 fifteen fifteen Mitsubishi 522 6,405 16 16 Audi 505 5,135 17 17 Land rover 296 4,029 19 18 Ford 292 16,499 12 19 KIA 180 2,158 twenty-one twenty Porsche 177 2,786 twenty twenty-one Mercedes 153 4,586 18

Regarding the most popular car brands there are also news. Volkswagen takes first place while FIAT sneaks into second position and, on the third step of the podium, is Chevrolet.