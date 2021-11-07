Car Sales - Brazil - October 2021: The Fiat Argo leads

In October 2021, new car sales in Brazil totaled 119,315 units, which compared to the result obtained in the same period of the previous year represents a drop of 29.17%. The FIAT Argo has regained the lead by becoming the best-selling car.
The Brazilian market does not go back. Enrollments continue to decline. During the past month of October 2021 the car sales in Brazil have reached the 119,315 units traded. A result that, if compared with that obtained in the same period of the previous year, translates into an important 29.17% decrease. The lack of stock caused by the semiconductor shortage crisis is being decisive.
Despite this poor result obtained in the tenth month, the accumulated data is still positive. In the period between January and October new car registrations totaled 1,275,878 units, 2.62% more with respect to 2020. However, and if this trend continues, the most foreseeable thing is that the year will end in negative.
FIAT Argo, the best-selling car in Brazil in October 2021
What are the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Brazil During October it presents important and interesting news compared to previous editions of this list. The FIAT Argo gets a clear victory and, in this way, it is once again at the forefront of the Brazilian market. Recall that in September the title of best-selling car went to Hyundai.
The second place went to the Jeep Renegade and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Jeep Compass. It has been a good month for the Jeep brand whose SUVs concentrate a good part of the sales of new cars. And on the verge of the podium, by a small margin, has been the Volkswagen T-Cross, which continues to perform well.
The Hyundai HB20 (5th) has been one of the main victims of all these changes that have occurred. Chevrolet models are still in the process of restoring normalcy. The last few months have been really difficult due to the aforementioned lack of microchips in vehicle production centers.
Video comparison of the Volkswagen T-Cross, one of the most popular SUVs in Brazil, with the Volkswagen T-Roc
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in Brazil are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in Brazil are:
Regarding the most popular car brands there are also news. Volkswagen takes first place while FIAT sneaks into second position and, on the third step of the podium, is Chevrolet.