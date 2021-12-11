In November 2021, new car sales in Brazil totaled 125,974 registered units, which compared to the result obtained in the same period last year represents a drop of 29.05%. In the midst of the collapse of the Brazilian market, the Chevrolet Onix regained the lead.

The Brazilian car market continues to report worrying data. In the month of November 2021 the car sales in Brazil

reached the 125,974 units. This volume of registrations, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a 29.05% drop. It is a setback practically identical to that obtained in October.

The data for the last few months represent a heavy burden that weighs down the accumulated figures. And it is that, in the period between the months of January and November, new car registrations totaled 1,401,832 units, 1.34% less compared to the first eleven months of 2020.

Chevrolet Onix and Onix Plus lead car sales in Brazil

Chevrolet Onix, the best-selling car in Brazil in November 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of best-selling cars in Brazil

During November, it presents very important news and changes compared to previous editions of this monthly list. Some novelties that affect the upper part of the table and starting with the model that happens to lead the Brazilian market. The victory is for the Chevrolet Onix.

In recent times the Chevrolet model has been severely affected by stock problems at dealerships caused by shortages of semiconductors in factories. Have the Onix problems in South America been left behind? It is too early to venture. Although it is true that this magnificent result leaves a great margin for optimism.

The Chevrolet Onix Plus finished second and closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volkswagen Gol. At the gates of the podium has been the FIAT Argo, a model that has been leading sales for months and that, precisely in the accumulated ranking, remains in first position.

The new FIAT Pulse is already in Brazilian dealerships

In fifth place appears the best-selling SUV in Brazil during November, the Hyundai Creta. Also, in the eleventh month the arrival of the new FIAT Pulse has materialized to the dealers since the first registrations took place. He has landed in force and is a very close role model.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Brazil are:

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Chevrolet onix 9,327 62,096 6 two Chevrolet onix plus 7,521 45,602 eleven 3 Volkswagen Gol 6,866 57,899 8 4 FIAT Argo 6,340 80,135 one 5 Hyundai creta 6,099 58,721 7 6 Chevrolet tracker 6,073 42,821 12 7 Hyundai hb20 5,540 78,529 two 8 Jeep compass 5,287 64,240 4 9 Volkswagen t-cross 4,725 55,733 9 10 Jeep renegade 4,233 69,621 3 eleven Renault kwid 3,712 46,143 10 12 Nissan kicks 3,556 33,947 16 13 FIAT Cronos 3,545 23,352 19 14 Toyota Corolla 3,505 36,971 13 fifteen Toyota corolla cross 3,454 29,668 17 16 Volkswagen voyage 3,357 24,005 18 17 Honda hr-v 2,868 34,710 fifteen 18 Citroën C4 Cactus 2,457 16,831 28 19 FIAT Pulse 2,228 – – twenty Hyundai HB20S 2,011 22,692 twenty twenty-one Nissan versa 1,913 9,843 36 22 Renault duster 1,764 20,654 twenty-one 23 Peugeot 208 1,653 14,529 29 24 Honda Civic 1,588 17,252 27 25 FIAT Siena 1,499 13,218 30

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in Brazil are:

Ranking Mark Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Chevrolet 25,314 173,416 3 two Volkswagen 19,010 243,922 one 3 FIAT 14,392 206,918 two 4 Hyundai 13,797 163,941 4 5 Jeep 10,643 135,598 5 6 Toyota 10,165 113,565 6 7 Renault 7,541 94,283 7 8 Sling 5,807 74,319 8 9 Nissan 5,485 49,044 9 10 CAOA Chery 3,683 36,048 10 eleven Peugeot 2,588 21,600 eleven 12 Citroën 2,458 17,180 12 13 Bmw 1,222 13,388 14 14 Volvo 761 7,444 fifteen fifteen Mitsubishi 581 6,985 16 16 Land rover 565 4,594 19 17 Audi 432 5,747 17 18 Ford 396 16,895 13 19 Mercedes 230 4,816 19 twenty KIA 191 2,349 twenty-one twenty-one Porsche 153 2,939 twenty

Chevrolet Tracker deliveries have seen a big boost in Brazil

Talking about the most popular car brands in Brazil, there are also changes. Chevrolet obtained a clear victory beating Volkswagen, which came in second place, and the third position was occupied by FIAT. The Hyundai brand remained at the gates of the podium.