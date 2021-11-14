Car sales - Argentina - October 2021: The Peugeot 208 shines

In October 2021, new car sales in Argentina reached 15,737 units. A volume of registered units that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a large decline of 37.5%. Despite this drop, the Peugeot 208 has shone with a great result.

The car sales in Argentina have closed the month of October 2021 with a total of 15,737 units enrolled. A result that, if compared to that harvested in the same period of time last year, translates into a fall 37.5%. Things are getting worse in the Argentine car market, which is deepening its decline compared to September data.

As in the rest of Latin American markets, the Stock shortage caused by the semiconductor crisis is being decisive in these results. On the contrary, and despite this new drop, the accumulated figures remain positive. And it is that, in the period between the months of January and October 2021, new car registrations in Argentina totaled 213,710 units, 9.7% more compared to 2020.

FIAT Cronos, the best-selling car in Argentina in October 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Argentina during October it leaves us quite a lot of news with respect to previous editions of this monthly list. Now, in what there is no news is in the model that leads the Argentine market. The FIAT Cronos has obtained a new victory.

The second place has been for the Toyota Hilux and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Peugeot 208, which has been one of the models with an extraordinary performance. What’s more, it has been able to weather the general drop in registrations and improve its results from the previous year. At the gates of the podium has been the Volkswagen Amarok and, just behind, we have the Ford Ranger.

In the event of “eliminating the pick-ups from the equation”, we find that the Toyota Corolla (6th) would close the podium with the third position. The Ford EcoSport (12th) has been another of the most outstanding models.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in the Argentine market are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 1 FIAT Cronos 2,596 33,542 1 2 Toyota hilux 2,265 22,938 2 3 Peugeot 208 1,464 13,387 5 4 Volkswagen amarok 1,284 16,182 3 5 Ford ranger 1,129 12,902 6 6 Toyota Corolla 830 7,799 10 7 Volkswagen Gol Trend 824 14,815 4 8 Toyota yaris 754 10,251 8 9 Renault kangoo ii 644 7,420 eleven 10 Jeep renegade 631 6,381 14 eleven Peugeot Partner 606 4,560 twenty 12 Ford EcoSport 603 3,284 29 13 Chevrolet cruze 582 7,139 12 14 FIAT Toro 569 4,371 twenty-one fifteen Citroën C4 Cactus 544 4,780 18 16 Toyota corolla cross 520 3,719 24 17 Nissan frontier 509 4,845 17 18 Volkswagen taos 505 1,836 39 19 Citroën berlingo 494 2,364 37 twenty Renault alaskan 463 3,140 30 twenty-one Mercedes sprinter 428 3,546 27 22 Nissan kicks 399 4,743 19 23 Jeep compass 387 3,669 25 24 Toyota Etios 383 12,658 7 25 FIAT Strada 363 3,299 28 Read: Rivian has been released on the stock market with rises above 30% on the first day and more valuation than GM or Ford

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Argentine market are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Toyota 5,281 63,356 1 2 FIAT 3,869 45,180 3 3 Volkswagen 3,225 50,717 2 4 Peugeot 2,394 23,381 7 5 Ford 2,250 25,384 5 6 Renault 1,905 30,906 4 7 Chevrolet 1,355 24,203 6 8 Nissan 1,268 13,374 8 9 Citroën 1,245 10,684 9 10 Jeep 1,031 10,187 10 eleven Mercedes 514 4,555 eleven 12 Iveco 139 1,241 13 13 Sling 119 1,638 12 14 Chery 92 882 fifteen fifteen BMW 88 738 17 16 RAM 85 1,060 14 17 Hyundai 61 745 16 18 KIA 57 561 twenty 19 DS 55 621 19 twenty DFSK 37 353 twenty-one twenty-one Audi 25 698 18 22 BAIC 24 167 23 23 KYC 24 160 24 24 MINI twenty 148 26 25 Shineray 19 157 25 26 Suzuki 19 58 35 27 Photon 18 109 32 28 Zanella fifteen 73 3. 4 29 Changan 13 112 31 30 Lexus 12 206 22 31 Subaru 12 118 29 32 Haval eleven 145 27 33 JAC 9 125 28 3. 4 Mitsubishi 8 94 33 35 Jetour 8 54 36 36 Volvo 7 118 30 37 Alfa Romeo 6 47 37 38 Geely 3 46 38 39 Great wall 2 38 39 – (other brands) 4 eleven –

Talking about the most popular car brands in Argentina, there are no changes on the podium. Toyota clearly leads while FIAT and Volkswagen came in second and third respectively. However, Peugeot slipped in fourth place thanks, in large part, to the result of the mentioned Peugeot 208.