Car sales - Argentina - October 2021: The Peugeot 208 shines

In October 2021, new car sales in Argentina reached 15,737 units. A volume of registered units that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a large decline of 37.5%. Despite this drop, the Peugeot 208 has shone with a great result.
The car sales in Argentina have closed the month of October 2021 with a total of 15,737 units enrolled. A result that, if compared to that harvested in the same period of time last year, translates into a fall 37.5%. Things are getting worse in the Argentine car market, which is deepening its decline compared to September data.
As in the rest of Latin American markets, the Stock shortage caused by the semiconductor crisis is being decisive in these results. On the contrary, and despite this new drop, the accumulated figures remain positive. And it is that, in the period between the months of January and October 2021, new car registrations in Argentina totaled 213,710 units, 9.7% more compared to 2020.
FIAT Cronos, the best-selling car in Argentina in October 2021
What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Argentina during October it leaves us quite a lot of news with respect to previous editions of this monthly list. Now, in what there is no news is in the model that leads the Argentine market. The FIAT Cronos has obtained a new victory.
The second place has been for the Toyota Hilux and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Peugeot 208, which has been one of the models with an extraordinary performance. What’s more, it has been able to weather the general drop in registrations and improve its results from the previous year. At the gates of the podium has been the Volkswagen Amarok and, just behind, we have the Ford Ranger.
In the event of “eliminating the pick-ups from the equation”, we find that the Toyota Corolla (6th) would close the podium with the third position. The Ford EcoSport (12th) has been another of the most outstanding models.
Video comparison of the Peugeot 208, one of the best-selling cars in Argentina, with the Opel Corsa
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in the Argentine market are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Argentine market are:
Talking about the most popular car brands in Argentina, there are no changes on the podium. Toyota clearly leads while FIAT and Volkswagen came in second and third respectively. However, Peugeot slipped in fourth place thanks, in large part, to the result of the mentioned Peugeot 208.