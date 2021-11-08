During September, the drop was 33.3%, the worst month for the automotive industry so far this year. However, at that time, the cumulative production growth was still 6.44% compared to the same period in 2020.

Until October, the growth of car production registered an accumulated of only 1.89%, in relation to the same period of 2020.

In October, 257,813 vehicle units were produced, that is, 25.9% less than the 347,906 units produced in the same month of 2020. Or what is the same: 90,093 fewer vehicles.

Ford and Toyota fight the slide, while GM and VW continue to slide

The only car brands that maintained rising production were Ford and Toyota. The first went from producing 1,580 units in 2020 to manufacturing 21,877 vehicles in October this year. While Toyota showed a positive variation of 6.4% at the annual rate.

General Motors and Volkswagen are two of the major automakers with the biggest setbacks. GM’s production fell 68.6% in October, while that of the German automaker fell 37.6% year-on-year. Both accumulate a decrease for the January-October period, compared to the same period in 2020, of 25.7% and 6%, respectively.