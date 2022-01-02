They are already preparing the movie Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) and we have to add 2 new names to the cast.

It is usual that in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe there are characters that are joining different movies. Also, after Avengers: Endgame (2019), they have not planned such a big new installment, however, each film is adding more stars to its cast. For example, Captain Marvel 2 will have Valkyrie from Tessa thompson Y Maria Rambeau from Lashana lynch.

Before it is released Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels), we will have already seen Valkyrie from Tessa thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder, since she is the new queen of New Asgard since Thor (Chris Hemsworth) decided to leave Earth to live adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy. This is also a SPOILER, since now we already know that Valkyrie will survive the events of the fourth installment of the God of Thunder even though there will be a villain as dangerous as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods interpreted by Christian bale.

While Maria Rambeau from Lashana lynch died during the 5 years that people were missing because of the “snap” from Thanos. So, his return will probably only be for a flashback.

What will the movie be about?

For now, we have very few details of the plot of Captain Marvel 2, but we know that it will star Brie larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. They must learn to work together to be able to face the villain played by Zawe ashton, whose identity has not yet been revealed, but it is rumored that it could be a Kree emperor or Shi’ar. Luckily they will have the help of Nick fury from Samuel L. Jackson that the last time we saw him he was in a spaceship with some Skrulls.

Captain Marvel 2 It will be released on February 17, 2023. While we wait for a first trailer to be shown, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios in Disney Plus