Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels): Villain Theory

A photo of Brie Larson on social networks has unleashed multiple theories about what the movie Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) could offer.

Fans of Marvel studios they do not miss any detail, since they know that everything is connected and even the slightest hint can lead to a shocking moment in a future installment. Now it is being debated on social networks if Brie larson has made a SPOILER about the great villain of the film Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels).

For now, we do not know who the great Avenger will face, since we only know that she will be played by Zawe ashton. In the photo that the actress has posted on social networks we can see how the T-shirt of Zawe ashton He says “Joy Division”, while that of Brie larson He says “Villain Lovers Club”. But… what could this mean?

Theory about the movie villain:

Maybe in Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) Let’s see the romance between these two characters, this would mean that their rivalry would begin precisely because of a love disappointment. Among the most interesting rumors is that the Avenger’s villain could be the Empress of the Kree Empire or even the Shi’ar Empire. A race that has not yet been introduced in this Cinematic Universe and they could now have their great opportunity. But it is clear that as usual, they will change the origin of any character they select from the comics.

But in Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) not only will this possible love / hate relationship be dealt with, but also Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will have companions Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) who is a big fan of hers and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) who is still upset that the superhero abandoned her and her mother years ago.

Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) It will premiere on February 17, 2023. While we wait for a first trailer to be shown, we can see the rest of the deliveries of the UCM in Disney plus.