Actress Brie Larson presents an image of the logo combining the symbols of the three protagonists of Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels).

The first movie of Marvel studios what we will see in 2023 is Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) that will bring together Brie larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau e Iman Vellani like Kamala Khan. But they will also be Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Seo jun park, Tony mccarthy and Zawe ashton who will play the villain, but her character’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

So there will be three characters as they are Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala khan who will be the main characters and probably the story of Captain Marvel 2 it will focus on how they learn to work in a team. Since until now, Carol Danvers usually goes solo, while Kamala khan She is a big fan of the Captain Marvel, so you may be looking for a mentor. While Monica rambeau seems to have quite a few problems with Carol Danvers because he abandoned her and her mother many years ago.

But everything suggests that they will have no problems working together, especially if there is already a symbol that unites them all.

What will the movie be about?

For now the plot of Captain Marvel 2 is anyone’s guess, but there are certain rumors that Zawe ashton will play the Kree warrior Ael-Dan. In the comics it’s a Kree General who rises to power in the Kree Empire and becomes a danger to the Universe. Best of all, they had a Silver Surfer robotic, which would be a shocking way to introduce this beloved character. So it is normal that Nick fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who the last time we saw him was on the edge of a ship with some Skrulls, he needed the help of these three superheroines to be able to face him.

Captain Marvel 2 will be released on February 17, 2023. While we wait, we can see all the movies where he has participated Brie larson What Carol Danvers on the streaming platform Disney Plus. But you also have to remember that Teyonah Parris debuted as Monica rambeau in the series WandaVision plus Iman Vellani What Kamala khan will have its own program like Ms. Marvel.