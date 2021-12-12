Actor Chris Evans has been very important in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and now we know if he will be in Captain America 4.

Despite the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) where we saw Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) stay with his great love in the past, many fans sure had some hope of seeing him in the movie Captain america 4, but that will not happen.

In the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we can check how Sam wilson interpreted by Anthony Mackie in the end he accepts his destiny and becomes the new Captain America. For this reason, he will be the one who leads the fourth installment and will have to face a great conspiracy worldwide.

This is how the screenwriter of the film has explained it.

Malcolm Spellman was in charge of writing and producing Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Disney plus. So they have also commissioned him to do the same with Captain america 4. But he has acknowledged that he does not know what happened to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), but admits that won’t be important for the fourth installment, as they won’t be using the beloved character.

“I have to tell you the truth, my friend.”. Spellman said. “Marvel Studios won’t tell me what happened to Steve Rogers, so we were able to write what we wanted for Captain America 4, because we don’t know. We wonder if Steve is on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good an assumption as anything else because they won’t tell me. But it is not relevant either.

For now, we do not know when they will premiere Captain america 4, but we will probably be able to see it in 2024. While there are rumors about the participation of Sam wilson interpreted by Anthony Mackie in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Maybe Chris Evans come back one day to Marvel studios, but it won’t be in the near future. So for now, we can only go through all his movies that are available on Disney plus.