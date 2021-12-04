Capcom's marketing team advised against selling Resident Evil 3 at full price due to its short duration

After the enormous success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, which swept both critics and sales, Capcom tried to play the same card with the next installment in the series, but it did not finish working for the Resident Evil 3 remake. One of the reasons was that, despite being a much shorter game, It also went on sale at full price. Something that we have now been able to know was a Capcom’s decision against the marketing team’s warnings.

Regardless of the duration of the original title, 5-6 hours is very tight for a single player game. The CEE recommends a middle price range«, Can be read in some leaked Capcom documents (via Exputer) “There has been a lot of talk about the volume of the part for a player. To verify, are we still looking for around 5 hours for a standard game? Aside from multiplayer play, are there any replayability modes or features planned for the single player side?

They would even talk about marketing tactics such as spread your own fake leaks to “antagonize the main fanbase from the start.” What seems to be related to the first rumors about the game as a much more open and explorable Racoon City, which in the end was not true.

In one way or another, Resident Evil 3 remake failed to emulate the success of its predecessor despite playing the same trump card of nostalgia, perhaps Jill and Nemesis are not as popular as Leon and Claire. We will see what happens with the supposed remake of Resident Evil 4 that Capcom would have it up and running for next year, again at the controls with Leon S. Kennedy.