One of the most mysterious titles we got to see during E3 2020 was Pragmata. Capcom was in charge of teaching us a work that seems to have neither head nor tail, in which a girl is in the middle of New York City with a robotic cat.

The Big Apple is completely empty by the time an astronaut shows up and they end up being propelled to the moon. A first trailer that of course leaves open all kinds of theories, which in principle would not be answered until 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. However, the company has revealed that we will have to wait at least another year.

“Our team is working hard on the project, but to make sure this is an unforgettable adventure, we have decided to change the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.”

That’s right, all that load of mystery is going to 2023. The development team has not detailed the reasons that lead to this decision for Pragmata, beyond polishing the adventure, but the impact of the global pandemic has been felt in many projects. Ah, here is the artwork so you can use it however you want.





Capcom has its sights set on the launch of Monster Hunter Rise for PC very soon, as well as the arrival of Resident Evil RE: Verse in the coming year. In addition, a DLC is planned for Resident Evil Village, although its content and date are still unknown.