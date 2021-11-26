Only a few days have passed since we found out that Valve’s commitment to the portable console market will be a little more begging. The launch of Steam deck It will not be produced until 2022, but at least we can take a look at its potential thanks to the videos that are published by some companies that already have it in their hands.

CD Projekt RED was one of the first companies to show the result and has now been Capcom the one that invites us to watch a gameplay from Devil May Cry 5. In it is his own chief designer who takes control of this machine playing a little with each of the protagonists, including Dante and Vergil.

Naturally, as it is a portable console, everything is recorded with a camera on the shoulder. That does not mean that the quality with which the title is seen is most impressive and with a fairly fluid frame rate, something that is always appreciated, especially in action games as hectic as this one.

It will be in February next year when the rest of the world will have the opportunity to play what is undoubtedly one of the best hack and slash in recent years, in addition to hundreds and hundreds of other games that each one has in its Steam library to enjoy anywhere with the Steam Deck.