Capcom launches anti-drug campaign in Japan

As part of its efforts to promote a healthy and drug-free life, the government of Japan has allied with Capcom to launch a campaign that will seek to combat “cannabis abuse” within this territory. To do this, they will be printing and distributing about 6 thousand posters and 4 thousand pamphlets with the characters of The Great Ace Attorney.

This association between Capcom and the government has existed since 2009, and has always sought to promote issues such as “crime prevention,” as well as “the economy, the importance of culture, and voting.” However, this would be the first time that characters from Ace Attorney.

On the poster, it says “High! Marijuana steals your future! “, a series of penalties that you could receive for possession and distribution of the drug are listed. Japan is one of the countries with one of the strictest regulations regarding the use of cannabis, and it remains illegal for both recreational and medical use under the Cannabis Control Law. Possessing this drug could land you in jail for seven years, while cultivation and importation carry up to ten years in jail as well as a fine of $ 26,500.

This anti-drug campaign with the characters of Ace attorney will be present in Osaka, while the anti-crime campaigns of Monster Hunter and Street Fighter will be shown in other territories of Japan.

Editor’s note: Although here in Mexico it might sound like a joke that characters from video games, or from pop culture in general, are used for this type of campaign, in Japan it is something perfectly normal. Let’s remember that gaming and anime are predominant in Japan, so using highly recognized figures would definitely give this campaign greater exposure and relevance.

Via: Capcom JP