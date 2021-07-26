Capcom has already fixed Resident Evil Village on its PC version

Since its launch several months ago, Resident Evil Village has is suffering from performance issues on its PC version. Now, it looks like the new patch released by Capcom It has finally solved all these problems, or so this recent video proves.

As is usual, Digital Foundry has launched a new video analysis where they test the latest version of Village on PC. The results are certainly satisfactory, since the 114.0 update runs this game without any problem.

Similarly, in this video of Digital Foundry they also talk about the implementation of AMD FidelityFX SR, a technology similar to NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 which promises to dramatically improve the performance of compatible games.

Via: Digital Foundry

