Capcom finally talks about Street Fighter VI

For the past six years, Capcom has been in charge of providing great support to Street fighter v. New fighters, scenarios, costumes and different improvements have been added to this game at this time. However, a sixth installment is inevitable, and Capcom seems finally ready to talk about Street fighter vi.

During a presentation focused on the arrival of Luke, as well as the latest update of the game, Takayuki Nakayama, director of the series, and Shuhei Matsumoto, producer of the series, They noted that they will have a lot to say about the future of Street Fighter next year.. Here’s what Nakayama had to say about it:

“For us, Street Fighter V has been a project of peaks and valleys. But thanks to our fans, we have been able to achieve what we wanted. We, the development team, will use this experience as a springboard to move on to the next project. “

While this does not directly confirm the existence of Street fighter vi, the developers also mentioned that Luke, the next DLC for Street fighter v, is already part of the company’s next project, so they surely refer to a new installment. Along with this, the rumors of the next chapter in this series are getting stronger.

The interesting thing will be to see if Street fighter vi will be a PlayStation exclusive once again, or if Microsoft and Nintendo users will also have the opportunity to enjoy this title. On related topics, Street Fighter characters have come to Brawlhalla.

Editor’s Note:

It is time to see a new Street Fighter. While it is more than certain that the formula will not be that different from the fifth installment, this game could stand out for its next-generation visual style. Let’s hope that in 2022 the dreams of all the fans will be fulfilled.

Via: Capcom