The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles It was just officially released a few days ago, and of course we’ve already done our review of the game. However, even though the game has just barely seen the sunlight, it seems that Capcom is already testing the waters for the production of an upcoming game in the franchise. How are they doing it? Then with a survey of your users, and one of the questions is quite specific: Do you want new Ace Attorney games?

The survey has been published in the Capcom website, and you can do it if you want. The questions are focused on the last game in the saga, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, but they will probably do to shape the future of the franchise. In this survey we will be able to give our detailed opinion of almost every aspect that makes up to Capcom’s title, from our expectations before to buy it, where we bought it, what progress we have made within the game, and last but not least, if we would buy a new Ace Attorney in the future.

The list of questions goes on and on, going into more technical details of the game, like the story, sound effects, voice acting, controls, game art, and many more questions. They have even included a box for highlight that you have not bought the latest game in the franchise, if so, so it looks like Capcom has prepared everything and is ready for feedback, and will thank you with a “original digital wallpaper»For you to use as you like.

Polls like this are not seen every day – if not ever – so if you want to let Capcom know something about The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, we urge you to participate. Of course, it should be noted that the survey is in English right now, but if you’re dealing with the language – or the translator – then go ahead.