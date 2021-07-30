Yesterday Capcom shared his financial results for this first quarter of the year 2021, a period that includes until June 30. Supported by the gigantic sales of Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom announces record financial results in the first quarter of 2021, jumping on the bandwagon of many other companies such as Microsoft or AMD that have also broken records this year.

More specifically, the Japanese company has enjoyed a net growth of 104.1% in the number of sales, while its operating income has increased by 120.4%. This first quarter of the year has been a record for the company in both aspects.

As the main reasons for having obtained such good data, Capcom cites the departure of Resident Evil Village, specifically specifying that “It worked well”, having exceeded 4.5 million sales to date.

The company has also specified the contribution of Monster hunter rise, which despite having been launched during the past fiscal years has maintained a continuous and growing rate of sales thanks to the great popularity that the saga enjoys today.

Finally, Capcom has cited the increase in digital sales, which have also contributed to this big data, due to the increase in profit margin that digital articles provide to companies, compared to the physical format.

Without a doubt some data of true congratulations for Capcom. There is no doubt that the impact of the pandemic has increased the consumption of content such as video games and increased the number of digital sales. It will be interesting to compare these data with those after the pandemic, and see if they remain similar or end up declining.

