On June 12, 2020, Capcom surprised us all with the Pragmata ad, a new and mysterious IP of adventure and action, which, as it showed us in its first trailer, will be set in a dystopian world in the near future on the moon through a story and a tremendously deep environment. While a Sony digital conference earlier this year revealed that the Pragmata release date would be delayed, and of course, this sad news has been confirmed a few hours ago, since Capcom has officially announced the delay of Pragmata through a striking video.

Yuri Araujo: Hello, everyone. Our team is working hard on the project, but to make sure this is an unforgettable adventure, we have decided to change the launch window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a new piece of art to share with you. Thank you for your patience.

As a completely new IP from Capcom, the company aims to make Pragmata one of its main brands. This long-awaited title will now have to wait since its release date has been delayed to sometime in 2023. Therefore, we have to keep waiting until the Japanese company shares new details in the company of another trailer or a first gameplay. Finally, we are going to leave you with a new Pragmata artwork.