Cap brand is boosted with reggaetoneros

In the last decade, drastic changes have been visualized in the fashion industry, today artists have collaborations or launch products of their liking by sharing them on their social networks and Mexican videos. With this, the promoted brands see an opportunity to mark fashion among the artists’ consumers and also to position themselves, such is the case of the cap brand, Kings Bred, which with an urban style is being promoted through music, specifically, with reggaeton artists.

The urban genre is characterized as a means of connecting with society and is related to the mass media and uses new technologies.

Until May 2021, Mansion Reggaeton, the playlist Spotify’s editorial of the genre was one of the most listened to with 3.6 billion hours played on the platform.

According to Spotify, it is a reflection of the people who listen to them ranging between 18 and 24 years old, and in the last month, 328 million users listened to at least one reggaeton song. That gives us an estimate of the popularity of the genre in society.

Reggaeton music and artists make the brand grow by wearing it

There are famous urban artists who are influencing fashion and not only reggaeton, such is the case of Kayne West, who being a cultural icon of fashion took out his footwear and in advertising on social networks the Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell have done it. supported by carrying his articles.

A similar case is happening with Kings Bred, the brand of hats, jackets and t-shirts has not paid any sponsorship, according to its co-founder Manuel Roa.

Due to their designs, “people start to see KB, KB wherever they want and they begin to tell us to give them a“ courtesy ”, but we do it because they ask for it or we are at an event. Then we see that the artist or the influencer they take photos, but we don’t sponsor them, ”says Kings Bred co-founder.

In addition, the brand has positioned itself in the music of the reggaeton genre because the co-founder is a record producer, Giovanni S. Ortega, and the medium has become an opportunity. In an exclusive interview with Merca 2.0, he tells that the brand came to Anuel as a courtesy and as a result of being to the artist’s taste, the manage manager contact the brand and to improve public relations they sent more products. It was also the door to make a great collaboration with Karol G.

Presence in the Flow Fest

Tomorrow the Flow Fest will take place, a festival that brings together the best urban music and seeks to offer a unique experience with the great artists of the genre. Within the event, brands and sponsors such as Coca-Cola seek to increase their brand presence.

In the case of Kings Bred – the brand that decided to make its commitment to the Mexican market today – it will have a presence at the festival through the Lust brand.

For the founders, “Kings Bred is a combination of several things, it is the brand and it is part of the music.”

Urban music and public relations have proven to be a great tool for brands to convey a clear, transparent and trustworthy image to the target that you want to achieve.

Every day consumers are more demanding and demand more quality urban fashion with which they are identified; For this reason, it is essential that brands have a good image, identify with the idols of music, since it is a good way to support what is offered.

See more: