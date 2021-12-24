The single dose of the Covid-19 Convidecia vaccine, from CanSino Biologics, proved to be 91.7% effective against the severe form of the disease, 28 days after application, for the population 18 years of age and older, according to a clinical study published in the journal “The Lancet”.

According to the company, the Phase III trial results met all of the study’s primary efficacy endpoints and indicated an overall efficacy rate of 63.7%.

While the overall effectiveness rate 28 days after vaccination was 57.5%, with an efficacy rate of 91.7% against severe disease.

In this sense, he stressed that results met World Health Organization efficacy rate requirements (WHO) for Covid-19 vaccines, in addition, the trial demonstrated the safety of Convidecia for a wide age range of those over 18 years of age, including those over 60 years of age.

“We are very happy that the results of our Phase III trial are fully disclosed and published in The Lancet, one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals,” said Xuefeng YU, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CanSinoBIO.

Likewise, he explained that this represents a new milestone and, once again, demonstrates the solid protection provided by his single-dose vaccine, that anda is approved in 10 markets, on different continents.

“CanSinoBIO remains committed to its mission to provide massive, timely and accessible immune protection to the world’s population, and will continue to collaborate with partners in the public and private sectors to improve access to vaccines and enable more people to benefit from our technological advancements. ”.

While en the Booster Dose Trial of Convidecia for people inoculated with 2 doses of inactivated vaccines, the data showed that their administration could result in an approximately 78-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels 14 days after vaccination.

While the application of a homologous booster dose 6 months after the first immunization, could result in a 7-fold increase in antibody levels.

On the other hand, CanSinoBIO indicated that it has made progress notable in the development of its Recombinant Covid-19 Vaccine for inhalationas studies have shown that a combination of the intramuscular and inhaled forms of Convidecia provides stronger protection than a single intramuscular dose.

“The levels of neutralizing antibodies 28 days after the mixed regimen were four times higher than those of a single intramuscular injection, which could remain at a high level after 6 months.”

He stressed that the inhaled version can be administered through the respiratory tract and lungs, thus stimulating mucosal immunity and humoral immunity, with an extra layer of protection.

The CanSinoBIO Phase III clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled study carried out in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Pakistan and Russia with the participation of 45,000 volunteers from around the world, which represents the same sample size than other leading global vaccine manufacturers.

